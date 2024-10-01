Virginia is first state to make leaf-peeping possible for colorblind guests in every park

Many Americans travel near and far to capture views of fall foliage bursting with autumn colors across the U.S.

Deep reds, bright yellow hues, crisp browns and other natural colors are typically the centerpiece of the leaf-peeping season.

But, for those who are colorblind, the thrill of the scenery could be significantly toned down.

For individuals who are colorblind, they are unable to see colors in a typical way and often can’t distinguish between certain colors.

This can happen between greens and reds, and occasionally blues, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

In the retina, there are two types of cells that detect light, and these are known as rods and cones, Natasha Herz, M.D., spokesperson for the American Academy Ophthalmology and an ophthalmologist at Family Eye Care & Surgery in Rockville, Maryland, previously told Fox News Digital.

Cone cells detect color and are concentrated near the center of your vision. The brain uses input from these cone cells to determine color perception, she said.

There are three types of cones that see color: red, green and blue.

“Color blindness can happen when one or more of the color cone cells are absent, not working or detect a different color than normal,” Herz said.

About 12 million Americans or 3.7% percent of the U.S. population is colorblind, with 7% being males and 0.4% being females, according to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in New York.

Those with colorblindness often miss the marvel of witnessing the amazing colors of the nature’s beauty, but in Virginia, people who are colorblind can use special viewfinders to capture fall’s beauty.

Here’s what travelers should know.

Virginia is for leaf-lovers

Virginia State Parks is the first park system in the nation to install EnChroma-adapted viewfinders for colorblind guests at every park, said a news release issued by Virginia State Parks.

The installation of EnChroma-adapted viewfinders at Virginia State Parks started in 2023 with Natural Tunnel State Park in the Commonwealth.

The initiative was led by Chief Ranger Ethan Howes who is colorblind, the same source cited.

The remaining 42 state parks received their viewfinders in 2024.

“This initiative underscores Virginia’s commitment to enhancing outdoor experiences for all visitors and sets a new standard for state parks nationwide,” said Matt Wells, director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which manages Virginia State Parks, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to play a role in opening up a world of vibrant color for colorblind individuals to experience nature like never before.”

The viewfinders were created by SeaCoast Manufacturing and boast special lenses to magnify what’s being seen. Individuals can utilize these specially-outfitted viewfinders to catch a clearer glimpse of the hues and colors of the fall foliage scenes in Virginia’s State Parks.

To fund the viewfinder initiative, donations were raised through the Round-Up for Parks Program, allowing visitors to donate to Virginia State Parks when making a purchase online or at a park, officials with Virginia State Parks announced.

Since 2018, visitors have donated nearly $300,000, which has been invested in improving offerings and activities, the same statement revealed.

“The EnChroma viewfinders help us create a one-of-a-kind experience for our red-green colorblind visitors and allow them to better enjoy the breathtaking beauty of our state parks,” Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker, Ph.D., said in the release.

“Seeing the world in vibrant color is a gift many of us take for granted.”

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virginia State Parks for comment.

