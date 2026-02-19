Where to score a beautiful bargain for under $500k across Australia

If you’re after a bargain, and don’t mind not being in a capital city, there are plenty of properties under $500,000 in Australia’s regional areas.

From a charming Victorian in Rochester, Victoria, to a cosy home in Nubeena, Tasmania, these are the best buys under $500,000 around Australia.

Victoria: A charming Victorian in Rochester

Located in the regional town of Rochester, this Victorian-era home offers a sense of grandeur with space to move. Listed for $445,000 to $465,000, the property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, multiple living zones and a full-size laundry.

Neat and tidy throughout, the home has retained many charming period details including a bull-nose verandah, original fireplaces and detailed iron fretwork. Situated on a block of 934 square metres, the property includes plenty of space to create your dream backyard.

New South Wales: A character-filled cottage in Dunedoo

Over in Dunedoo is this character-filled cottage with a price guide of $370,000 to $400,000. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is located on a 2023 square metre block offering subdivision or renovation potential for interested buyers.

The interiors have been freshly painted and new flooring has been installed. Pressed metal ceilings have been preserved throughout the home. Dunedoo is located under an hour from Dubbo and Mudgee.

Queensland: Modern comfort in Clinton

If you’re after a modern, low-maintenance home, this home in Clinton might just be the one. Listed with a price guide of $485,000 plus, the property was built in 2013 and was designed with the Queensland climate in mind. Throughout the home are split systems, as well as ceiling fans for added comfort.

The three-bedroom home features two bathrooms, secure parking, and a covered outdoor patio. It has been freshly painted with new carpet installed throughout.

Tasmania: A cosy home in Nubeena

This cosy little home in Nubeena has a listing price of $399,000 plus and is filled with charm. Set on a block of 925 square metres, the tiny two-bedder features one bathroom, wraparound covered deck, separate studio and laundry, and a double garage

South Australia: A renovated cottage in Burra

Located in the town of Burra, this beautifully renovated cottage comes with a standalone studio and a listing price of $495,000.

The home features a modern kitchen with shaker-style cabinetry and sage green tiles, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and a stylish pink-tiled bathroom. Set on a block of 1011 square metres, the outdoor spaces include a shaded patio, firepit area, grassy lawn and landscaped gardens.

Western Australia: Space and solid bones in Kalgoorlie

If space and solid bones are important to you, check out this home in Kalgoorlie with a listing price of $499,000. Set on 1037 square metres of land, this four-bedroom home is move-in ready with plenty of potential.

The property features two bathrooms, modern kitchen, two living areas, solar panels, garage and powered workshop and covered patio.

