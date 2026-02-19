LOTTE rent-a-car, Korea’s No.1 Rental Car Brand, Proposes Scenic Drive Routes for Travelers Visiting Korea

LOTTE rent-a-car recommends Gangwon-do spring drive courses—just 1-2 hours from Seoul

Seoul Station branch operates 24/7, 365 days a year for anytime pickup and return

Incheon Airport branch offers immediate pickup at airport parking upon arrival—luggage cart support available

Convenient booking via official website and global partners—fully maintained vehicles with comprehensive insurance

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LOTTE rent-a-car, Korea’s No.1 car rental brand, proposes scenic drive routes for travelers visiting Korea during the late winter and early spring season.

LOTTE rent-a-car holds the top market share in Korea’s rental car industry and recently received the ‘Best Partner Award’ from global travel platform Klook as the sole Korean rental car company, reaffirming its service competitiveness for international customers. The number of foreign customers using LOTTE rent-a-car continues to grow annually, with foreign customers accounting for 25% of total short-term rental car sales in 2025.

This season’s recommended destination is Gangwon-do. With serene mountain landscapes and crisp fresh air, these drive courses showcase Korea’s distinctive natural scenery. Reachable within 1-2 hours from Seoul, they’re perfect even for travelers with tight schedules.

Wonju offers majestic natural views around Mount Chiaksan alongside Guryongsa Temple, a historic sanctuary with 1,500 years of history, making it a popular destination even among Koreans. Cheorwon is famous for the breathtaking Hantangang River Columnar Jointing Trail, designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark. If time permits, we recommend visiting the DMZ, the world’s only remaining division site.

For those planning a rental car journey, we recommend using LOTTE rent-a-car’s Seoul Station or Incheon Airport branches. Both locations offer excellent accessibility immediately upon arrival and are staffed with personnel specialized in serving foreign customers, ensuring smooth communication.

LOTTE rent-a-car Seoul Station Branch is directly connected to the Incheon International Airport Railroad, resulting in exceptionally high usage by foreign tourists. Located just a 3-minute walk from Seoul Station Exit 15, it operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year—the only branch in the area to do so—allowing vehicle rental and return anytime regardless of flight schedules. A diverse lineup of globally familiar models including Toyota and Tesla Model Y is available. The branch also offers luggage storage service for up to 24 hours, enabling travelers to enjoy Korea “hands-free” without heavy bags.

Incheon Airport Branch provides even more attentive service for travelers weary from long flights. Customers who complete online payment in advance and submit their IDP beforehand can pick up their vehicle immediately at the airport parking lot without visiting the counter. Service desks are located inside both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, saving time without the need for separate shuttle buses or transfers. Upon departure, staff escort customers directly from the parking lot to the departure gate, and luggage cart service is available when needed, providing seamless care from arrival to departure.

LOTTE rent-a-car has professional staff capable of foreign language consultation and specialized customer service manuals for international clients. The official website ( www.lotterentacar.net ) operates in 9 languages including English, Chinese, and Japanese, creating a global environment where international customers can smoothly complete the entire process from vehicle reservation to contract management and consultation. Reservations are also available through global partner platforms including Hertz, Booking.com, Klook, Trip.com, DiscoverCars, and KKday.

When renting from LOTTE rent-a-car, various convenient services can be added for an even more comfortable journey. English GPS navigation is provided free of charge, and car seat rental service is available for customers traveling with infants. For cases where pickup and return locations differ, one-way rental service can be selected to efficiently manage travel routes.

All LOTTE rent-a-car vehicles are maintained at all times by 100% nationally certified professional mechanics. The company also provides peace of mind through its nationwide network offering immediate emergency response systems in case of accidents or breakdowns. Additionally, comprehensive insurance coverage and Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) services operate to ensure customer safety and protection. Depending on the program enrolled, a zero-deductible policy applies, allowing travelers to focus on their journey without accident concerns.

A LOTTE rent-a-car representative stated, “Unlike package tours that move according to fixed schedules, rental car travel offers the advantage of moving freely at desired times and routes. We hope travelers will venture beyond Seoul and Jeju to explore various regions such as Gangwon-do and experience Korea’s hidden charms firsthand.”

LOTTE rent-a-car, as Korea’s leading rental car brand, provides comprehensive mobility services to domestic and international customers through approximately 300 branches nationwide and a global partnership network.

About LOTTE rental

LOTTE rental, the only comprehensive rental company in Korea, provides better value with various business portfolios, including auto mobility services that encompass car life, business solution services that support more effi­cient businesses.

LOTTE rent-a-car is creating an innovative car life as the No.1 car rental brand. LOTTE rent-a-car G car, Korea’s ‑first car-sharing brand, is drawing a better mobility service.

LOTTE rental is moving forward as a mobility leader that connects customers’ precious lives.

For more information about LOTTE rental, please visit: https://www.lotterental.com/

Source