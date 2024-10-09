WWD x Siam Piwat GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT cements a new future for Southeast Asia’s fashion and luxury industry, putting Thailand on the map as a global fashion hub

BANGKOK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail business developer, owner and operator of world-renowned projects including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery and a joint owner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok held a first of its kind event in Southeast Asia yesterday in collaboration with global fashion media of record, WWD. Together, the WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT event entitled “SOUTH EAST ASIA – LUXURY’S NEW FUTURE,” reinforced Siam Piwat’s status as the leader in destination development, fashion, and luxury retail unlocking a new future for Southeast Asia’s fashion and luxury industries on the global stage.



WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT

Transforming the runway into a world-class stage for panel discussions, the event brought together thought leaders and influencers from across the fashion industry, spanning global luxury brands, Thai fashion brands, the country’s top designers, customers, retail partners, media, and numerous influencers.

Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group, said, “For the past 40 years, Siam Piwat has been leading the charge in elevating the Thai fashion industry. Right from the beginning, our vision has been to develop Thai brands and designers and empower them with knowledge and skills to build their own businesses. To this end, we have collaborated with both public and private organizations, as well as leading global brands, to create a knowledge base for Thai fashion development as well as provide platforms for showcasing work and retail spaces in our shopping centers, thus creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the Thai fashion industry. This ecosystem has launched hundreds of leading Thai brands, from top-tier to emerging Thai designers and transformed the creativity and innovation of university students into sustainable businesses. This has created a positive impact, generating tens of billions of baht in economic value and fostering robust growth for those in the Thai fashion industry ecosystem – a success now acknowledged worldwide. This ripple effect has also sparked numerous fashion-related economic activities far and wide. Through the years, Siam Piwat has been a platform of opportunity for Thai designers to showcase their potential and work on a grand scale, collectively elevating Thai fashion to global fame.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this important event with Siam Piwat”, said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fairchild Media Group. “Identifying new avenues for innovation is a pivotal opportunity for leading luxury brands, and gathering global industry leadership to discuss the growth of the Thai market on the world stage is vital to the future of our industry. It is how we will best evolve the international fashion conversation and drive success for all of our businesses.”

“There is no better time to organize the Global Fashion Spotlight in Bangkok, and we thank Siam Piwat for their partnership in creating this incredible experience for all of our special guests,” said James Fallon, Chief Content Officer, WWD and Fairchild Media Group. “As we continue to extend the global impact of WWD, we’re thrilled to forge partnerships with the world’s premier luxury lifestyle creators and brands, underscoring WWD’s mission to deliver the most timely, credible, high impact industry coverage to the fashion and retail communities.”

The forum kicked off with the first panel titled “Building Brands for a Global Consumer,” which delved into brand creation for the global fashion market. The panel featured renowned designer Wannasiri Kongman, Co-founder and Co-creative Director of BOYY, a luxury fashion brand that has garnered tremendous global success;

Lie Sang Bong, a legendary designer from South Korea, founder of the LIE SANGBONG brand, and the first person to hold the position of President of the Council of Fashion Designers of Korea; and Octo Cheung Yan Yu, Vice President of Shanghai Tang, a globally recognized luxury fashion brand founded in Hong Kong that elegantly captures an Asian identity.

Panel 2, titled “Adapting to the New Luxury Landscape,” featured Suvadee Phungbunphra, and Orand Puipunthavong, founders of PP Group, a leading importer and distributor of top brands that oversees image for luxury fashion brands from around the world in Thailand. They were joined by Emmanuelle Kouakou, Managing Director of Piaget Southeast Asia & Oceania, a leading Swiss jewelry brand, and Roberta Pellacci, Vice President of Marketing and Communications from Bvlgari Japan, a high-end Italian jewelry brand under the umbrella of luxury conglomerate LVMH. Together, they shared insights on how luxury brands are adapting strategically to market trends and consumer behaviors in Southeast Asia.

The event concluded with Panel 3, titled “South East Asia’s Power of Global Influence.” This panel featured well-known influencers including Heart Evangelista, a famous actress from the Philippines, up-and-coming businesswoman; Davika Hoorne, a multi-talented Thai actress and a Gucci Brand Ambassador, and a Friend of the House Bulgari; and Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat, a Dior House Ambassador and a Global Brand Ambassador for Piaget. Together, they shared their thoughts on the growing global influence of Southeast Asia and offered insights from influencers’ perspectives on collaboration with world renowned brands.

WWD x SIAM PIWAT GLOBAL FASHION SPOTLIGHT marked another significant step for Siam Piwat Group in its role as a global leader and showcased the potential of the Thai fashion industry and the growing influence of Southeast Asia on the global fashion landscape.

Source