Media News

Xinhua Silk Road: Rural infrastructure construction boosts rural tourism in E. China’s Longkou

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, a village of Shiliang Town in Longkou City, east China’s Shandong Province, has developed rural tourism and holiday homestays, making the village’s landscape scenery a strong impetus for local economy.

Longkou City attaches great importance to the integration of urban and rural water supply construction, rural domestic sewage treatment, rural road construction and many other aspects to improve the overall construction of rural infrastructure, the convenience of public services, and the comfort of living environment.

For example, in terms of the integration of urban and rural water supply construction, Longkou City promoted the continuous extension of urban and rural water supply from the northwest plain to the southeastern mountainous area, and completed the treatment of rural domestic sewage projects in 183 villages.

In the construction of rural roads, the implementation of the road network upgrading, natural village access, road conditions improvement, transport services were completed to fully fill the gap in the construction of roads which enter and connect the villages.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341527.html

