Yaber Unveils Exclusive Back to School Offer for Yaber Projector T2, Enriching Students Learning and Entertainment

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the new school year approaches, Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is celebrating with a limited-time back-to-school offer on the Yaber Projector T2 from August 12 through September 1. This offer is designed to equip students with a powerful tool that enriches both their educational and entertainment experiences.



Yaber Projector T2 Back to School Offer

Yaber Projector T2: A Versatile Companion for Learning

The Yaber Projector T2, with its compact and lightweight design, can seamlessly integrate into various student environments. From dormitories and classrooms to libraries, its 450 ANSI lumens brightness ensures clear, bright images, ideal for group discussions and presentations, even in well-lit settings.

It supports 1080P full HD resolution, delivering every detail vividly. With easy connectivity options like NFC for smartphones and HDMI for laptops, students can effortlessly project their study content onto a larger screen, significantly enhancing their learning experience.

Yaber Projector T2: An Entertainment Hub for Student Life

Beyond academic use, the Yaber T2 projector is also an entertainment powerhouse. Its dual built-in JBL speakers and Dolby audio support create an immersive cinematic experience in dorm rooms. The projector also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, offering high-quality audio even without projection.

The built-in battery offers 2.5 hours of use, providing uninterrupted enjoyment for a in-depth meeting, or two online courses, or around 30 music videos on a single charge. In Bluetooth mode, the battery lasts up to 18 hours, providing extended music enjoyment for college garden parties.

Exclusive Back-to-School Offer

Get up to 45% off the Yaber Projector T2 on Amazon with a $30 coupon and a limited-time code PRN202020. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your learning and entertainment for the new school year.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we’re not just a brand; we’re an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users’ demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

Source