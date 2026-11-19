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American travelers heading to a popular vacation getaway could face fewer flight options and higher airfares during the busy winter vacation season.

Airlines are scheduling fewer flights and offering fewer seats from the U.S. to Costa Rica in December and January compared with last year, according to flight schedule data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company that tracks airline operations worldwide.

The drop is expected to be especially noticeable after the holidays. In January, the number of available seats from the U.S. to Costa Rica is scheduled to fall 12.5% compared to a year earlier.

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San José appears to be taking a bigger hit than Liberia, which serves the popular beaches and resorts of Costa Rica’s Guanacaste region.

Advance bookings to San José for December and January are lagging behind last year, according to Cirium. Liberia is also seeing a decline.

Cirium cautioned that the booking figures do not include all reservations made directly with airlines.

Airlines pull back on routes

The changes follow several airline service reductions this year.

JetBlue suspended service from Orlando, while Frontier paused its San José flights between August and October, according to an October report from Costa Rica’s Center for Tourism Studies (CET).

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The decline has been more pronounced in San José.

In October, the airport there had 70 fewer weekly flights than a year earlier, while Liberia gained 10, the report found.

For Americans eyeing a Costa Rica getaway, the decline in service comes as ticket prices are also climbing.

Cirium data shows airfares from the U.S. were higher throughout the first eight months of 2026 than during the same period in 2025.

By August, the average fare had reached about $391, compared with roughly $276 a year earlier.

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The reduction in flights is particularly significant for Costa Rica, where the U.S. accounts for nearly half of the country’s scheduled airline seats, according to CET.

Tourism is also a major source of revenue for the country, generating about $5.54 billion in 2025, according to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

While fewer seats do not necessarily mean fewer tourists will ultimately visit, the changes could leave some American travelers with fewer nonstop flights to choose from as they plan winter trips.

Travel warning from earlier this year

Guanacaste has also drawn attention from U.S. travelers for a separate health concern this year.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for the province in July amid a chikungunya outbreak, Fox News Digital previously reported, with most reported cases centered around the popular beach destination of Playa Langosta.

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The CDC advised travelers visiting the area to take extra precautions against mosquito bites, including using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

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