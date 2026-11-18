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A 24-year-old tourist says she’s been stranded in Australia for weeks after a skydiving jump severely damaged her eardrum, leaving doctors to declare her medically unfit to fly home.

Chloe Lowe, a resident of Sheffield, United Kingdom, told the outlet NeedToKnow she’s been stranded in Australia “for several weeks” after initially arriving in October for a solo birthday trip.

Days before the planned three-week trip ended, Lowe went skydiving and jumped out of a plane at 10,000 feet. She damaged her eardrum and realized that, once the adrenaline wore off, she couldn’t hear.

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She then sought medical treatment and learned she was bleeding behind her eardrum.

“I was given a not-fit-to-fly certificate and put on steroids,” the influencer told NeedToKnow, a British publication.

After two weeks of healing, an infection threw another wrench into her plans, leaving her in more pain and experiencing more vertigo, she said.

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“Turns out I now have an infection due to fluid that’s been trapped inside my ear,” she said.

“Every week I’m having to extend my accommodation, not knowing if I’ll be able to go home by the end of it or not.”

In a redacted medical certificate shared by Lowe, Queensland Health officials stated that she was admitted to Cairns Base Hospital and is “not fit to fly at this time due to the health concerns.”

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Lowe described herself as being “trapped on the other side of the world with no way home.”

Lowe told NeedToKnow she decided to visit Australia to pay respects to her grandfather, who died while scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef in 2016.

“This was a really meaningful trip for me, as I wanted to visit the place where he sadly passed away,” she said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Lowe for further comment.

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Lowe isn’t the only traveler whose vacation took an unexpected turn this year.

This summer, a tourist took an 11-hour overnight train from Sicily to Rome to fly home after Mount Etna’s volcanic activity canceled her flight.

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At the start of 2026, Fox News Digital reported that about 600 tourists were stranded on the remote island of Socotra after escalating conflict between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in Yemen shut down flights.

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