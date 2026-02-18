Datasea Announces Foundational Research Breakthrough in Ultrasonic-Enhanced Nanoscale Precision Control

Establishing an Engineering-Level Core Technology for Next-Generation Semiconductor Manufacturing Applications

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech solutions and 5G+AI multimodal digitalization,

today announced that it has achieved a foundational research breakthrough in its ultrasonic-enhanced nanoscale precision control technology, representing a step-change in the Company’s technical architecture and underlying acoustic engineering capabilities. This milestone also marks the establishment of an engineering-level core technology architecture oriented toward next-generation semiconductor manufacturing applications.

The Company stated that this breakthrough reflects progress at the foundational research and architectural levels, rather than a single-point laboratory result. By systematically integrating ultrasonic enhancement mechanisms with ultra-precision composite manufacturing processes, Datasea is constructing a systems-level precision control architecture and related technical framework designed to address increasing complexity, stability, and nanoscale accuracy requirements in advanced semiconductor process environments.

This stage of R&D progress provides a technical foundation for subsequent engineering validation and application scenario exploration. The technology remains in the research and engineering validation stage and has not yet entered commercialization.

Strategic Significance for Next-Generation Semiconductor Manufacturing

As semiconductor nodes continue to shrink and process complexity increases, precision stability, surface uniformity, and nanoscale controllability are becoming increasingly critical technical factors across advanced manufacturing systems.

Datasea believes that expanding ultrasonic precision control into higher-complexity industrial environments demonstrates the scalability of its acoustic technology architecture beyond existing health-related and consumer-oriented applications.

This foundational research breakthrough reinforces the Company’s long-term strategic positioning in high-end industrial and advanced manufacturing sectors by leveraging its core acoustic technologies, while expanding the potential application scope of its underlying acoustic technology architecture.

Management Commentary

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea, commented:

“This milestone represents a meaningful breakthrough at the foundational research level of our acoustic technology system. Our acoustic modulation capabilities have already been deployed across health, medical, and industrial domains. This latest research breakthrough marks an architecture-level elevation of those capabilities within high-precision industrial systems.

Integrating ultrasonic enhancement with nanoscale engineering demands multi-layer coordination and structural stability under extreme tolerances, underscoring the depth and scalability of our core acoustic architecture.

Strategically, this progression reflects the continued evolution of our acoustic technology across increasingly complex application environments and reinforces our long-term positioning within advanced manufacturing ecosystems.”

Next Steps

Datasea plans to continue refining this engineering-level architecture through further validation, performance modeling, and potential research collaborations. The Company will disclose additional developments as appropriate and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. (“Datasea”) is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company’s advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud architecture based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

