Death of ex-Yankee’s son in Costa Rica has experts sounding alarm on healthy travel

As investigators look into the death of teen Miller Gardner, son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, experts are speaking out about exposure to food-related illnesses during travel and how serious they can be.

The Gardner family was vacationing in Costa Rica when they announced their tragic loss.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” the Gardners said in a statement, which was released by the Yankees.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Brett and Jessica Gardner said other family members fell ill on the vacation.

The focus of the investigation has shifted to possible food poisoning, a judicial official told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

While the cause of Miller Gardner’s death remains unconfirmed, the incident is a reminder of the health risks travelers could face.

Prior to today’s game, we held a moment of silence to remember Miller Gardner, the son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had… pic.twitter.com/rKrvvSWNju — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 27, 2025

Francesca Page, a New York-based travel expert, told Fox News Digital there are some safety factors to consider while on vacation, which is a time when families typically eat outside food daily.

Page says travelers should prioritize cooked food by opting for hot, freshly cooked dishes and to avoid raw or undercooked foods, especially seafood.

“Be wary of buffets and salad bars. Food left out for long periods, especially in humid environments, is more likely to harbor bacteria,” Page said.

She also said people should be cautious of street food.

“While some street food can be safe, others may not be prepared or stored under hygienic conditions.”

Page said, if possible, peel your own fruits and vegetables to ensure they are clean.

You should also avoid ice in drinks as it may be made with contaminated water, she added.

“Anywhere with any suspicion of dirty water be careful, and you can be surprised. I myself caught giardia while surfing in, of all places, Malibu Beach at 20,” said Page.

“I grew up surfing in dirty waters and was warned early on about packing a safety pack when going to places there could be risks for health or wellness,” she added.

Page said bacterial testing strips can be put to use in water samples, which will identify possible contamination.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and a Fox News’ senior medical analyst, said that, in Costa Rica, the water is generally considered safe at resorts.

“But when out of the country, including in Mexico or Central America, it is often a wise precaution to use bottled water when brushing teeth, etc.,” Siegel said.

“Eating at local restaurants as the Gardner family reportedly did, should include caution,” he added. “I would consider staying away from salads or uncooked vegetables for concern about bacteria or parasites.”

In addition to addressing food consumption safety, Siegel advised travelers to use insect repellents to help protect against mosquito-borne diseases.

