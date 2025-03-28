Fetal duck eggs and a traditional herbal bath: A content creator couple’s guide to Ho Chi Minh City

Many people may squirm at the sight of fetal duck eggs, but in Vietnam, it is a common street food known as “hot vit lon.”

It is also a favorite of content creator Josh Geracitano, who goes by the name “Dũng Gee” online. Josh and his wife, Pham Thi Quynh Nhu, also known as Vy Pham, have accrued more than 5.5 million followers on social media by chronicling their day-to-day life in Ho Chi Minh City.

The couple shared where to find the freshest “hot vit lon” on the latest episode of CNBC Travel’s Downtime.

They also talked about the superstitions behind the dish, which is also commonly known as balut in the Philippines.

Here is the full list of places the couple recommends visiting in the bustling economic hub:

Cơm tấm Nguyễn Văn Cừ serves com tam, or broken rice grains served with grilled pork and an assortment of side dishes. While this restaurant’s com tam is pricier than the average stall, it is a favorite for foreigners and locals alike due to the quality of its meat cuts and clean environment. 74 Đ. Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, District 1

Tiệm cafe Tháng Bảy is a cafe owned by Vy and her sister, modeled after Dalat, a verdant city in Vietnam’s south-central highlands famous for its year-round cool weather. 26 Đường Đô Đốc Long, phường Tân Quý, District Tân Phú

Hương Sen Healthcare System offers beauty, healthcare services and even a light buffet on top of your regular massage parlor offerings. Their herbal baths modeled from the Red Dao ethnic minority group of Sapa, a mountain town in the Northwest of Vietnam, are popular with visitors. 21 Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, Phường 14, District Bình Thạnh

Unnamed Hột Vịt Lộn stall may look unassuming but serves one of the best “Hot Vit Lon,” or fetal duck eggs, in Ho Chi Minh City. Vy has patronized this stall for nearly a decade. 69-61 Đường Cô Bắc, Phường Cô Giang, District 1

Watch the video above for their tour.