Anthony Randello-Jahn, better known as the Donut Daddy, has built a loyal following online thanks to his cheeky, seductive baking videos that blend serious pastry skill with plenty of personality.

With more than three million followers across social media, the viral sensation is now taking things to the next level with the release of his brand new cookbook, packed with 69 of his most decadent dessert recipes.

When he joined The Morning Show on Friday, he turned his attention to a true Italian classic, showing viewers how to make perfectly crisp cannoli shells filled with a rich, creamy ricotta and mascarpone filling, finished with chocolate chips, pistachios, and a dusting of sugar.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

And yes, they looked just as indulgent as they sound.

Donut Daddy brings decadent cannoli to The Morning Show. Credit: The Morning Show

Ingredients

FOR THE SHELLS

3 cups (420g) all-purpose flour

¼ cup (50g) granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons vegetable shortening

1/2 cup (120ml) sweet Marsala wine

2 tablespoons filtered water (see page 20)

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

Vegetable oil for frying (about 1 quart [950ml], depending on pot size)

FOR THE CANNOLI FILLING

13/4 cups (415g) heavy cream

2 cups (480g) ricotta cheese, well drained

1 cup (240g) mascarpone cheese

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (75g) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (90g) mini semisweet chocolate chips

Crushed roasted pistachios for garnish

Confectioners’ sugar for garnish

Method

MAKE THE SHELLS

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, and cinnamon. With the mixer on low speed, add the shortening and mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Slowly add the Marsala, water, vinegar, whole egg, and egg yolk and continue to mix until combined. Switch to the dough hook and knead the dough on medium speed until the dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes. It should pass the windowpane test. (If kneading by hand, work the dough until elastic, 10 to 12 minutes.) Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll the rested dough to about 1/16 inch (2mm) thick. Use a round cutter to cut circles about 4 inches (10 cm) in diameter. Wrap each circle around a metal cannoli tube, sealing the edge with a dab of egg wash. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil to 350°F (175°C). Gently lower the wrapped tubes into the hot oil, frying three or four at a time. Fry until golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes, turning as needed for even browning. Remove with a slotted spoon and slide the shells off the molds once cool enough to handle. Drain on paper towels.

MAKE THE CANNOLI FILLING

Chill the mixer bowl and whisk attachment of a stand mixer for 10 to 15 minutes.

In the chilled bowl of the stand mixer fitted with the chilled whisk attachment, whip the cream on medium speed until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. The cream should hold its shape but remain slightly pliable for easy folding. Set aside.

In a food processor, combine the ricotta, mascarpone, vanilla, and granulated sugar and process until smooth and creamy.

Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl to allow room for folding. Using a spatula, gently fold the whipped cream into the ricotta mixture, using light strokes to keep the filling light and airy.

Stir in the mini chocolate chips as the final, irresistible touch. The cannoli filling should be thick, creamy, and stable enough to hold its shape in the shells. (This can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.)

ASSEMBLE THE CANNOLIS AND CHILL

Spoon the creamy cannoli filling into a piping bag fitted with a round tip of choice.

Stuff the golden cannoli shells with the filling until the filling is just peeking out of both sides of the shell.

Sprinkle the creamy ends with crushed pistachios and scatter confectioners’ sugar on top of the middle of the shell. These are tubular temptations just waiting to be devoured.

Source