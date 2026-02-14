eufy Raises the Bar for Home Cleaning with Omni C28, Delivering One-Pass-Clean Performance with HydroJet™ Self-Clean Roller Mop

Designed for busy homes with kids and pets, delivering deep cleaning with minimal effort

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — eufy, the leading smart home appliances brand by Anker Innovations, today introduces the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28, the latest all-in-one cleaning solution designed for busy households, particularly families with pets and children. Powered by its HydroJet™ Self-Clean Roller Mop, the Omni C28 delivers true one-pass clean performance for everyday messes, combining advanced cleaning technology with hands-free convenience to give families more time to focus on what matters most.

HydroJet™ Self-Clean Roller Mop – Real-Time Self-cleaning, Real Results

Whether it’s spilled juice in the kitchen after breakfast, muddy paw prints from a rainy walk, or stubborn sauce stains in the dining area, the Omni C28 ensures every surface is spotless, giving families a clean home without constant supervision. Its signature HydroJet™ Self-Clean Roller Mop is designed to tackle tough messes with ease. With 24 ports spray and 10N of pressure, the mop continuously cleans itself while scrubbing floors, effectively lifting stubborn stains in a single pass. Wastewater is collected automatically into a dedicated tank, keeping your home hygienic with minimal effort. Featuring a 27cm-long roller mop, the Omni C28 covers more floor area with each pass, supporting more efficient cleaning and consistently thorough results.

Powerful 15,000Pa Suction for Every Mess

From crumbs on the living room floor after movie night, scattered cereal in the kids’ playroom, or pet hair along hallway runners, the Omni C28 tackles every mess effortlessly. Boasting 15,000Pa of powerful suction, it captures dust, pet hair, crumbs, and other debris efficiently. Its optimised airflow and brush system maintain consistent suction across hardwood floors, tiles, and carpets, ensuring no corner is left behind.

DuoSpiral™ Detangle Brush – Effortless Detangling for Pet and Human Hair

Whether it’s long-haired dogs lounging in the living room, cats shedding on the carpet, or loose strands of hair left behind after brushing, the Omni C28 keeps fur and hair from tangling around the rollers, even during extended cleaning sessions. Its double-side brush design boosts cleaning efficiency by 5% compared to single-side brushes, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted performance and saving households time and effort.

All-in-One Station – Up to 75 Days Hands-Free

After weekend baking spills, post-playtime messes, or daily dirt tracked in from outside, families can rely on the Omni C28 to handle it all without constant supervision. Its All-in-One Station minimises maintenance by managing mop cleaning, hot air drying, dust emptying, water tank refills, and automatic wastewater collection. With a four-air-duct system delivering 25% faster drying, the Omni C28 is always ready for the next cleaning cycle, keeping homes spotless with minimal effort.

iPath™ 2.0 Laser Navigation – Smart and Smooth

Scattered toys in the living room, shoes by the doorway, or delicate plants on shelves won’t slow down the Omni C28, which cleans efficiently while leaving the home intact. Equipped with advanced sensors, LiDAR detection, and obstacle avoidance, it navigates around furniture, trash bins, and other common obstacles while adapting to different home layouts. Anti-slip tires allow it to pass doorways up to 20mm, and the intelligent lifting roller keeps carpets dry up to 10.8mm in height.

Availability

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 is now available in black at MYR 2299. Customers can purchase the Omni C28 at Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

The launch of the Omni C28 demonstrates eufy’s ongoing commitment to smart, human-first technology, providing households with a cleaning solution that is efficient, reliable, and virtually hands-free so families can enjoy a spotless home without the hassle.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com .

About eufy

eufy is a subbrand of Anker Innovation. eufy smart home products and technologies – including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions – deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is “Built With Care” for you. Find more information at eufy.com.

