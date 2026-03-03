First flights take off from Dubai after Iran strikes, but service is ‘limited’

A passenger Mohd Umardaraz from Bijnor Uttar Pradesh stranded at Terminal-3 Delhi airport after his flight for Kuwait is cancelled due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East on March 1, 2026 in New Delhi, India.

The first flights out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, departed Monday after more than 11,000 were canceled in the Middle East since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

It’s a sign of how airlines are preparing to restart service to the region after mass cancellations, but local authorities gave airlines a green light only to resume a “limited number” of flights.

The first was Emirates flight EK500, which departed at 9:12 p.m. local time bound for Mumbai, India, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking site. The flight was operated on an Airbus A380, the world’s biggest passenger plane.

Another, Flydubai flight to Warsaw, Poland, departed after 1 a.m. local time Tuesday, Flightradar24 said. An Air Baltic plane left Dubai but the Latvia-based carrier said it was solely a repositioning flight, not carrying passengers.

Separately, Israeli airline El Al said Monday that it’s considering chartering private jets to bring stranded Israeli citizens home.

The announcements mark a potential improvement after air travel ground to a halt in a large swath of the Middle East over the weekend following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes.

The attacks shut airspace over a large part of the region, stranding hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, including those who weren’t flying to and from the area since aircraft couldn’t transit those zones. Dubai is one of the busiest air travel hubs in the world.