BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Built specifically for the Southeast Asian market, Ghost Club is an S-tier mobile game rooted in local folklore and culture.

The development team has traveled across Southeast Asia to research local legends and traditions. Iconic creatures like Krasue, the White Lady, Pocong, and Aswang are brought into the game.

From monster designs to exclusive stories and hidden Easter eggs, every detail draws inspiration from local folklore. The result is a horror-comedy social game with a distinctly Southeast Asian identity.

Players can experience the unique charm of Southeast Asian folklore through an adventure packed with scares, surprises, and laughs.

Ghost Club is the first high school treasure-hunting horror game. Players become gifted high schooler and team up. venturing into haunted school under the protection of a mysterious merchant. Pocong and the White Lady could jump-scare you at any moment! Can you escape with the treasure? That’s up to you!

Developed by Qookka (creators of Tales of Wind and TOSN), Ghost Club is a strategic flagship title for Southeast Asia. The reveal campaign features top Thai star Mario Maurer as your campus “Senior,” leading you through a treasure hunt that’s equal parts scary and hilarious.



Qookka Games – Ghost Club

Renowned Indonesia’s Queen of Horror Fiction Risa Saraswati joins as Ghost Creative Director, bringing her original character Asih into the game — a truly homegrown Southeast Asian ghost!

An immersive horror treasure-hunt experience in Thailand on December 5 to 6, featuring a special appearance by Mario Maurer.

A $30,000 Creator Cash Rewards has been publicly announced

Pre-register now for a 100% guaranteed prize, and invite your friends to join!

Event Link: https://general.qookkagames.com/prism-muans3kn#/index?access=P1

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