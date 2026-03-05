KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This Ramadan and Raya season, IPC Shopping Centre invites shoppers to celebrate life’s meaningful “Kemenangan Kecil” — the small victories that quietly shape every heartfelt celebration. From the patience cultivated during Ramadan to the joy of completing Raya preparations, it is these everyday achievements that truly menyempurnakan (completes) a Raya that feels balanced and “just right.”



IPC Shopping Centre Celebrates Small Wins That Make a ‘Just Right’ Raya

From 23 February to 29 March 2026, the “Kemenangan Kecil Menyempurnakan Raya” campaign transforms the centre into a journey of discovery, where festive expressions unfold naturally across different spaces. Inspired by the Swedish philosophy of Lagom — a way of living that embraces balance and moderation — this year’s décor blends iconic Raya motifs with mirrored accents and soft light play, forming kaleidoscopic reflections that gently shift as shoppers move through the mall. The atmosphere reveals itself progressively across levels and walkways, creating an immersive yet comforting festive experience that complements the rhythm of everyday shopping.

A Celebration Rooted in Everyday Dedication

Mr. Mark Tan, Acting General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre shared, “At IPC Shopping Centre, we believe a celebration feels truly complete when we recognise the dedication behind it. From perfecting a family recipe to preparing for a long-awaited reunion, it is these small commitments and everyday efforts that ultimately menyempurnakan the spirit of Raya. Through this campaign, we hope to create an environment where our community can experience those meaningful moments as they shop, dine, and reconnect.”

More Meaningful Wins to Discover at IPC This Raya

Beyond the décor, IPC Shopping Centre adds to the festive spirit with interactive activities and rewarding shopping experiences designed to turn everyday errands into uplifting experiences:

Små Club Raya Workshops : Children can explore their creativity through unique hands-on arts and crafts workshops, learning new skills while bringing home a festive keepsake.

: Children can explore their creativity through unique hands-on arts and crafts workshops, learning new skills while bringing home a festive keepsake. Raya Colouring Contest by IPC and IKEA Damansara : Små Club members can participate in a member-exclusive colouring competition powered by IKEA colouring tools on 7 March, with the top three (3) winners walking away with RM200 worth of gifts each.

: Små Club members can participate in a member-exclusive colouring competition powered by IKEA colouring tools on 7 March, with the top three (3) winners walking away with RM200 worth of gifts each. Balanced Festivities: Traditional performances create a warm and welcoming Lagom-inspired atmosphere, offering families a space to pause, enjoy, and reconnect amid their Raya preparations.

Everyday Shopping, Made More Rewarding

Adding on to the excitement, IPC Shopping Centre is turning every weekday shopping trip into a rewarding experience for its community. Through the “Spend & Pick Lucky Draw”, Tack Club members can transform a simple errand into a delightful surprise, winning prizes such as home essentials that are “just right” for the festive preparations.

With a minimum spend of RM30 in a single receipt, members can redeem two (2) lucky draw cards for a chance to receive sure-win rewards such as Tack Points and e-vouchers from the total prize pool worth RM20,000. Members will also stand a chance to win weekly grand prizes including an air fryer, garment steamer, rice cooker, stand fan, and wireless vacuum.

Shoppers can also redeem exclusive rewards at the i-Counter, Level G, including:

RM10 Tack e-voucher and a set of Raya packets with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts

RM30 e-vouchers, a set of Raya packets, and a Large Capacity Compact Bag with a minimum spend of RM500 for Tack Club members in three (3) receipts and RM700 for non-member shoppers

RM30 e-vouchers, a set of Raya packets, and a 23″ UV umbrella with LED torchlight with a minimum spend of RM800 in three (3) receipts for Tack Club members and RM1,000 for non-member shoppers

Small Steps for a Greener Raya

In keeping with the campaign’s emphasis on meaningful everyday wins, IPC is also encouraging simple green habits this festive season. Tack Club members can recycle aluminium, paper, cardboard and metal at the IPC Recycling & Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) to enjoy 2x Tack Points throughout the campaign period, turning each recycled item into a positive step for a cleaner home and community.

Used cooking oil can also be dropped off every weekend from 10am to 2pm at the designated collection point next to RBBC, where shoppers can earn cashback through IPC’s collaboration with Arus Oil, reinforcing the idea that small, consistent actions can lead to lasting positive impact.

A Raya That Feels Just Right

This Raya, IPC Shopping Centre invites its community to embrace a celebration defined not by a single moment, but by the many small victories along the way. Because when every small win is recognised and shared, Raya feels complete — balanced, meaningful, and truly “just right.”

For more information about the ‘Kemenangan Kecil Menyempurnakan Raya‘ celebration, please visit ipc.com.my or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for the latest promotions, events, and updates.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Established in December 2003, IPC Shopping Centre is Malaysia’s first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail’s growing portfolio in the Southeast Asia region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara, it serves as a familiar third home for their community and beyond. More than just a retail destination, IPC Shopping Centre is a space where everyone can recharge, reconnect, and enjoy life’s simple moments, all while providing the convenience they need for their shopping. Rooted in its Swedish heritage, IPC Shopping Centre embodies the concept of Lagom Life – a way of living that is balanced, sustainable, and just right. This shapes everything from its sustainable living inspired environment, the carefully curated tenant mix, to the overall experience, offering visitors a space to slow down, find balance, and enjoy life at their own pace. IPC Shopping Centre also leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future.

