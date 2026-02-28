Orange Clove Crowned Singapore’s No. 1 Corporate Caterer

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Orange Clove has been recognised as Singapore’s No. 1 Corporate Caterer[1] by Euromonitor International, based on 2024 customer value sales, having served over 830,000 guests that same year. The company has also received the EXSA (Excellent Service Award) 2025, a testament to its commitment to exceptional service and operational excellence in corporate catering. Together, these accolades highlight Orange Clove’s position as a leader in Singapore’s highly competitive catering industry.

These latest wins add to a long track record of industry recognition. Over the years, the company has been honoured with numerous business and brand awards, including the Promising SME 500 and SME One Asia Awards (2013), and multiple accolades under the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA), such as Overall Winner – Promising Brands (2014), Overall Winner – Established Brands (2015), and induction into the SPBA Hall of Fame (2015).

Culinary excellence has also been celebrated with honours including the Epicurean Star Award (Best Caterer, 2014) and World Gourmet Summit’s Outstanding Caterer of the Year (2015). Service excellence has been recognised through HRM Asia Readers’ Choice (2014 & 2015), ExpatLiving Readers’ Choice Awards (2019, 2020 & 2022), and The Straits Times Singapore’s Best Customer Service (2023/24 & 2024/25). In recent years, lifestyle and community platforms have also celebrated Orange Clove, including Honeycombers Readers’ Choice Gold (2023), Tatler – Best of Singapore (2020 & 2021), National Arts Council – Patron of the Arts Awards (2023, 2024 & 2025) and Singapore Food Agency – Farm-to-Table Recognition Programme.

About Orange Clove

Founded in 2008, Orange Clove has grown from a buffet provider into a full-service corporate catering partner for multinational corporations, government agencies, and small-to-medium enterprises. Its offerings span signature buffets, bento sets, seminar packages, canapés, live culinary stations, and more.

Key to Success

Industry observers note that Orange Clove’s success is driven by culinary innovation, operational precision, and a focus on customer experience. Over the years, the company has collaborated with leading chefs and industry partners to introduce distinctive menu items, creative dining concepts, and imaginative event setups.

Milestones in Culinary and Event Innovation:

2015 — Moving Connoisseur: A portable conveyor belt inspired by sushi trains, bringing movement and interactivity to corporate dining.

2016 — Aurora Dessert Bar: The first of its kind in catering, transforming dessert tables into five-star showcases.

2017 — Chef Collaboration with Chef Eric Low: A festive partnership that brought fresh creativity to Christmas menus.

2019 — Collaboration with the Singapore Chef Association: Partnered with three rising chefs to craft a special Christmas menu;

Launch of Sophie the Robotic Chef: The world’s first robotic noodle station, precision-engineered to serve local favourites.

2020 — Discovery Box and Lumiere Boxes: Innovative packaging formats for convenient, premium dining experiences.

2021 — Aurora Grand Patisserie: A reimagined catering format created during the pandemic, offering individual dessert deliveries as elegant gifting options.

Gourmet Platters: Curated festive sharing platters, perfect for year-end celebrations and gatherings.

2022 — Christmas Wreath Splendour: An impressive 28″ festive centrepiece featuring cheeses, cold cuts, nuts, and other gourmet accompaniments.

2024 — Sandos: A new bento-style offering, combining a fusion of familiar and contemporary flavours with convenient, elegant packaging.

2025 — Revamped Aurora Dessert Bar: Modern twists on classics and a refreshed signature showcase.

SG60-Inspired Canapés: A creative collection of modern bites that reinterpret familiar local flavours with an innovative twist.

These milestones reflect Orange Clove’s constant push to redefine the corporate catering landscape, blending creativity with precision to deliver memorable dining experiences for every occasion — from boardroom meetings to large-scale galas.

Beyond the food itself, Orange Clove is known for its imaginative event styling, with annual Christmas setups that create visually immersive experiences that engage both the eyes and palate.

“Being recognised as Singapore’s No. 1 corporate caterer and receiving the EXSA 2025 reflects the dedication of our team and partners. We have always believed that corporate catering can be as innovative, memorable, and service-oriented as dining in a top restaurant, and these awards validate our approach. We would also like to thank our customers for their unwavering support.” said Ms. TL Tan, Head of Sales at Orange Clove.

Orange Clove’s operational investments include a centralised kitchen with cold-chain logistics to maintain consistent food quality and safety, as well as sustainable, heat-retaining packaging that enhances the dining experience while supporting environmental initiatives.

As part of its ongoing sustainability commitment, the company continues to advance its Clove for Climate initiative — a long-term pledge to champion eco-friendly practices across all aspects of its operations. Orange Clove was Singapore’s first caterer to offer biodegradable ware, introducing bamboo and bagasse plates, bento boxes, and wooden cutlery as alternatives to single-use plastics. Its paper cups are coated with plant-based polylactic acid instead of plastic wax, while serviettes are made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)–certified paper.

Orange Clove also incorporates operational solutions to reduce waste and environmental impact. Reusable warmer bags are used for mini buffet orders, and traditional plastic bags have been replaced with custom-designed reusable tote bags to store self-heating trays, plates, and cutlery. The company also offers EcoPak water as a sustainable alternative to bottled mineral water and recycles used cooking oil into biodiesel — closing the loop in its pursuit of greener catering.

Through Clove for Climate, Orange Clove demonstrates that corporate catering can be both innovative and sustainable, setting a benchmark for environmentally responsible practices in Singapore’s food service industry.

Limited-Time Celebrations

To celebrate being named Singapore’s No. 1 Corporate Caterer, Orange Clove is offering special pricing on its signature Aurora Dessert Bar. First introduced as a pioneering concept in the catering scene, the Aurora Dessert Bar went beyond the traditional dessert table by combining oriental and western desserts in an upscale hotel–style showcase. Newly revamped, each piece is meticulously arranged and presented with exceptional attention to detail, reflecting Orange Clove’s commitment to innovation and elevated corporate dining experiences.



Aurora Dessert Bar

In addition, Orange Clove is offering complimentary upgrades on select canapé selections in recognition of its recent wins. Standouts include Chilli Crab Meat in Mini Charcoal Roll, Hainanese Pandan Kaya with Salted Butter in Charcoal Gougère, and Plant-based Meat Rendang with Coconut Gel, each a modern twist on familiar local flavours presented with elegance, reflecting the company’s commitment to culinary excellence.

Looking Ahead

Orange Clove continues to set the standard for corporate catering in Singapore, combining award-winning service, culinary innovation and collaboration, operational excellence and sustainable practices. As the company celebrates these recent accolades, including its recognition as Singapore’s No. 1 Corporate Caterer and the EXSA 2025 award, it remains committed to delivering memorable and customised dining experiences for corporate events of any scale.

[1] “Source Euromonitor International Limited; As defined by Euromonitor International, corporate catering refers to food catering services provided for corporate events only (excluding institutional services) and is based upon customer value sales for 2024. Research conducted during March-April 2025.”

About Orange Clove

Orange Clove was launched in 2008 to fill the market gap for corporate events that desire exquisite gastronomic fares. As the one-stop shop offering complete event management solutions from event conceptualisation to logistic setup and creative food catering, Orange Clove is the go-to caterer for corporate clients, especially multinational corporations.

As part of its brand extension strategy to capture a larger market share, Orange Clove also ventured into wedding planning, offering end-to-end solutions from venue sourcing to thematic setups and customised food menus for bridal couples. With an unwavering commitment to customer service, food quality and safety (first caterer to be awarded ISO 22000 for food safety management), it is no wonder that Orange Clove has bagged numerous awards and earned its pole position in Singapore.

Find out more about us here.

Source