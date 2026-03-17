Shoplazza Adopts Agentic Commerce Architecture to Power AI-Driven E-commerce Operations

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Shoplazza, a global commerce platform serving direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced the adoption of an Agentic Commerce architecture across its platform, introducing AI agents that can directly execute operational tasks within e-commerce workflows.

Agentic commerce shifts e-commerce from tool-based management to goal-based execution. Instead of navigating multiple dashboards or configuring workflows step by step, merchants can simply describe the business outcome they want, and the platform coordinates the necessary actions across storefront operations, payments, marketing tools, and customer management systems. The platform can automatically execute tasks such as creating campaigns targeting specific customers, updating storefront merchandising, launching campaigns, and monitoring performance.

At the core of this capability is Shoplazza’s proprietary Ecom Agent orchestration layer, which coordinates how AI agents interact with the platform’s commerce systems. This infrastructure allows agents to securely access different parts of the platform and execute tasks across storefront management, payments, marketing, and customer data while maintaining merchant-defined permissions and safeguards. The platform also evaluates results using real transaction data, enabling the system to continuously improve how similar tasks are executed over time.

A recent industry report from 36Kr highlights Shoplazza as an example of how commerce platforms are evolving toward Agentic Commerce. The report notes that e-commerce infrastructure is moving beyond traditional SaaS platforms to AI-enabled systems that can automate operational tasks and assist merchants in running day-to-day commerce activities.

“E-commerce is entering its deepest waters. The merchants who survive aren’t looking for more tools; they need an intelligent co-pilot,” said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. “That’s why we’re building end-to-end AI agents that don’t just execute tasks, but think, analyze, and optimize across the entire customer journey.”

Founded in 2017, Shoplazza provides global commerce infrastructure that enables businesses to build and operate online stores while coordinating payments, marketing, fulfillment, and customer operations within a unified platform. Today, the platform supports more than 650,000 merchants serving consumers in over 180 countries and regions, and operates within an ecosystem of more than 500 global partners.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a Canadian commerce infrastructure platform that enables global businesses to build, launch, and scale their online stores. Built with an agentic commerce architecture, the platform integrates storefront technology, payments, marketing tools, and operational intelligence to support merchants operating across multiple markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

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