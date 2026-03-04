Sumeet Saigal celebrates Holi with vibrant homemade chutneys

Sumeet Saigal is celebrating Holi, the colourful Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring and new beginnings, by whipping up two vibrant chutneys.

The World Food Championships Australia winner is sharing her date and tamarind chutney and mint and coriander chutney, perfect for adding bold flavour to everything from snacks to main meals.

Date-Tamarind Chutney

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Yield: 300g of chutney

Ingredients

½ cup seedless tamarind

½ cup seedless dates

3 cups of water

½ cup of jaggery (palm sugar or raw sugar if you can’t find jaggery)

½ tsp fennel seeds powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp dry ginger powder

Salt to taste

Method

Put the dates, tamarind, jaggery and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 10minutes till dates and tamarind have softened. Add the spice powders and salt and boil for a further 2-3 minutes Allow the mixture to cool before blending to a puree Strain the puree if you want it as a smoother sauce consistency or leave chunky for a chutney consistency. Store in an airtight jar in the fridge and use within 3 months.

Mint Corriander Chutney

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Total time: 15 mins

Yield: 300g of chutney

Ingredients

1 cup coriander leaves and tender stems

1 cup mint leaves (without stems)

2 cloves of garlic

2 green chillies (roughly chopped)

3 tbsp water or plain yoghurt

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)

Juice of half a lime

Salt to taste

Method

Put all ingredients in a blender jar and blitz to a smooth consistency. Transfer to a bowl or jar and use as needed. Store in the fridge and use within 4 days.

