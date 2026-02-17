Teqball Added to the 2026 Asian Games Sports Programme

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) is proud to announce another historic milestone for the sport: Teqball has officially been included as a medal sport at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya 2026. This recognition marks one of the most significant steps forward in Teqball’s continental and global development within the international multisport landscape.

Teqball’s inclusion in major Asian events reflects the rapid and undeniable growth of the sport across the continent. Earlier this year, Teqball made its debut as a medal sport at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, demonstrating broad continental participation and strong competitive grassroot depth. Teqball was also present as a medal sport at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Thailand last December, proving the sport’s continuous expansion within Asia. Furthermore, this year Teqball will be a medal sport at the Asian Beach Games in China in April at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia in December.

FITEQ Secretary General, Mr. László Vajda said:

“The inclusion of Teqball as a medal sport in the upcoming 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in 2026 is another major achievement and recognition in the global reach of our sport. Teqball’s inclusion as a medal sport in various Asian multi-sport events goes well beyond the continent. These successes provide motivation and ambitions for the other continents, further increasing the worldwide popularity of Teqball. They also underpin our strong ambition of obtaining Olympic recognition in the near future.”

The press release of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Organising Committee can be found here.

