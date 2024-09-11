They went on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise. What passengers learned, loved and are looking forward to after 9 months at sea.

What if you could travel the world — as your world went with you? That’s the case for the more than 600 passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise. The nine-month voyage hit all seven continents (including Antarctica!) and created a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those onboard, many of whom documented their journey on social media platforms like TikTok.

Now, however, that journey has come to an end. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Ultimate World Cruise made its final stop in Miami, returning to where it started. How do the passengers feel now that they’re returning to their normal routines? And what will they miss (or not) about their time at sea? Yahoo Life spoke with some cruisers who shared the ups, downs and delights of the biggest adventure of their lives.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience

Texas-based retiree and content creator Leah Bott, 53, who traveled on the cruise with her husband Steve Poorman, 60, tells Yahoo Life that the two have always longed to travel for an extended period of time. “When you’re younger, you don’t have the money to do stuff like that, and then when you get the money, you don’t have the time,” she explains.

Then Poorman had a heart attack. “That convinced him that if we wanted to start traveling for fun instead of work, sooner was better than later,” Bott says.

Oregon-based Angela Linderman, 38, who does fully remote social media management work, was inspired to join the Ultimate World Cruise after her mother died. Her brother and his family decided to take the trip first, and she joined them onboard as a sort of “hybrid solo traveler.” As she puts it: “Life is short, there’s no guarantee. … If I can do the things now, I should.”

It felt more like a city than a ship

Florida-based retiree Joe Martucci, 67, and wife Audrey Martucci, 60 (referred to as Cruise Mom and Dad on TikTok) didn’t know anyone when they boarded the ship — but quickly found a community. “It [was like] a small city,” Joe says, noting that he and Audrey made six to eight “very good friends,” some of whom he thinks “will be friends for life.” They’ve already made plans with some of them to take additional trips, while others don’t live too far from their hometown of Saint Cloud, Fla.

Because the ship is so large, Audrey says, it was possible not to run into people for weeks. “As with any city, you have your routine, and some people overlap, but some people don’t,” she explains. “Some people you could go for a couple of weeks and not see, and then be like, ‘Oh, hey, nice to see you. Let’s go and have tea.’”

Jenny Hunnicutt, a PhD researcher who owns her own writing and consulting business, also traveled on the ship with her husband. To her, the vibes changed depending on the season and leg of the voyage. “Europe and the Mediterranean in the summer was different because there were tons of kids onboard, it was a vacation vibe, it was hot,” she says. However, after the kids went back to school in late August, the crowd was a bit “older,” adding that people were there “for the adventure” of sailing to places like Iceland and across the Atlantic.

Like the Martuccis, Hunnicutt says the ship felt like a community by the end and that she and her husband have “already made some plans” to see fellow cruisers when they’re back in the United States. “Some of the people we’ve met … became lifelong friends, for sure,” she says.

It wasn’t vacation mode 24/7

Some people I spoke with on the ship still worked, including Linderman, whose remote job and the fast Starlink internet afforded her that possibility — even though the ever-shifting time zones proved somewhat challenging.

However, even people aboard who didn’t work the ship say that it wasn’t all play, all the time — and say that they had to learn to incorporate breaks from the “go, go, go” of cruise travel in order to rest. Since the trip hit more than 60 countries across more than 150 stops, Audrey says that at a certain point she chose to take “sea days” (meaning she spent time on the ship, relaxing) instead of heading off the ship for a port adventure. This was especially true as the port days were very close together once the ship hit Europe.

“Europe kind of blended into one, because we were exhausted — absolutely exhausted,” she says. “We had been looking forward to Europe because it was familiar — I’m from Scotland — but it was really tiring.”

Healthy living didn’t stop — but it wasn’t super easy all the time

Many people who are fans of cruise vacations love the possibility to eat and drink as much as you want, whenever you want. However, when you’re on a nine-month cruise, you may need to consider guardrails you wouldn’t otherwise on a normal vacation — like, say, incorporating exercise into your routine.

Brandee Lake, 47, who worked in advertising prior to coming on the cruise and gave up her home in Los Angeles to participate with her family, says she made it a point to take the stairs as she’s “not much of a gym person.” The ship did offer fitness classes, though, like Zumba and Sit to Be Fit.

Audrey, who says she was the fittest she had been before coming aboard the ship, didn’t enjoy going to the gym onboard due to the distracting horizon. Instead, she did exercises in her room, including stretching and lifting weights. One thing she and her husband prioritized was their diets. “We’ve been sensible about food,” she says. “We [didn’t go] over the top. A lot of people have complained to us that they’ve put on weight, but we [didn’t].”

Bott says she started a fitness and nutrition program on the ship back in July, but ultimately struggled to get the food that she needed, when she needed it. Specific food requests were always possible and kitchen staff would “bend over backward to do anything for you,” but requests took time to prepare. “I kind of just went, you know, what? I’ll deal with it when I get home.”

Bott, who recognized the cruise was an extended trip, not a party vacation, made adjustments to her routine and life accordingly. Others, however, seemed to have a harder time doing so. “There were some people that I was very concerned for their health and safety, even though they’re not getting behind a car and driving anywhere,” she says. “There were several couples where you would see them in an altered state at 10 in the morning, and that very much concerned me. Anybody can do whatever they want, I don’t care as long as you’re happy, but there’s a danger involved in that.”

Not all of them would do another world cruise

Royal Caribbean is doing another Ultimate World Cruise, with details to be announced at a later date. It’s already planning a weeklong reunion cruise next year.

However, not everyone would sail around the world for a second time. The Martuccis, for example, agree that they wouldn’t do another nine months at sea and say a lot of people on the ship agree with them. “I would do probably four months,” says Joe. “But I wouldn’t do nine.”

Instead, the couple have five shorter cruises booked through 2026. “Being away for nine months, and all the things you need to prepare? Probably not again. We’ve done it, we’ve had the best adventure of our life, and we’ll never forget the things we’ll see and do … but doing it again, no.”

Linderman says she’s in, with a few caveats. Since the money she used for the cruise was part of her inheritance, she says she needs to be smart about using the rest of the money for retirement. (The Ultimate World Cruise starts at around $60,000 for the lowest-level cabin option.) If money wasn’t a part of the equation, she wouldn’t hesitate to say yes. “I would hope that they would learn from some of the scheduling things, like to space it out so you don’t have 22 port days in a row … or maybe to avoid the Mediterranean at the peak of heat — things like that,” she notes. “But those are also very privileged problems that we have.”

Hunnicutt agrees regarding the ports. “If I were to go through the whole process of booking a world cruise again, I would look for less ports with more time at each stop,” she says. “We have come to really love these overnights on this world cruise … not worrying about getting back to the ship by a certain time, potentially even staying out at the place you’re at — those were so amazing.”

Lake, however, would head back onboard in a heartbeat — and wishes she could have extended this trip. She’s hoping to make a career shift and plan travel groups to Africa in the near future. “Without question,” she says. “I’m wondering why this one stopped short of a year — like it’s nine months. Only had three more months to go!”

Bott agrees: “10 out of 10, would do it again,” she says.

