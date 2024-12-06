Uber will offer robotaxi rides in Abu Dhabi through partnership with WeRide

Uber and WeRide are partnering to offer robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi.

Uber is partnering with China’s WeRide to offer autonomous vehicle rides in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, the companies announced Friday.

To start, each WeRide robotaxi that’s hailed via the Uber app will come with a human driver present “to ensure a secure and reliable experience for riders and pedestrians,” Uber said in a press statement. They aim to offer a fully driverless commercial service later in 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The robotaxis will begin operating between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, as well as routes to and from Zayed International Airport.

Uber’s partner in the UAE, WeRide , is a Chinese autonomous vehicle developer. It’s listed on the Nasdaq and also holds permits for driverless vehicle testing, or both testing and operations, in Dubai, UAE, China, Singapore and the U.S., per its website.