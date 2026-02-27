Vatech Reports Industry-Leading 20-Year Patent Portfolio in Dental Diagnostic Imaging

Patent leadership reinforces company’s leading position in the global CBCT market

HWASEONG, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vatech (KOSDAQ: 043150), a global manufacturer of dental imaging systems, announced that cumulative patent data over the past 20 years demonstrate its technological leadership in dental diagnostic imaging.

Under the internationally recognized IPC classification A61B (medical diagnostics), Vatech ranked first in cumulative patent applications and granted patents among leading global dental diagnostic equipment manufacturers over the 2005–2025 period. The analysis reflects long-term innovation performance across the company’s principal growth phase.

Over the 20-year period, Vatech recorded 330 patent applications and 217 granted patents in dental diagnostic imaging technologies. Patent applications generally reflect forward-looking R&D direction, while granted patents indicate validated technical execution and secured intellectual property rights. Leadership across both measures underscores the scale and continuity of Vatech’s long-term innovation strategy.

This long-term accumulation of intellectual property aligns with Vatech’s evolution into a leading global provider of dental cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems.

Innovation-Focused Patent Portfolio

Vatech’s patent portfolio is concentrated in platform-level innovations that have shaped the evolution of dental imaging systems. Core areas include:

Low-dose imaging technologies

Carbon nanotube (CNT)-based X-ray source systems

Approximately 19.6% of Vatech’s total granted patents are related to low-dose innovation technologies. These technologies are designed to reduce radiation exposure while maintaining diagnostic precision—an increasingly important clinical consideration in dental imaging.

By advancing both low-dose and high-resolution imaging technologies, Vatech has supported improved diagnostic environments and broader CBCT adoption across global markets.

Global Intellectual Property Strategy

Vatech has secured patent protection across major international markets, including the United States, Europe, China, and Japan, reflecting a coordinated intellectual property strategy aligned with its global commercial operations.

By consistently protecting core technologies across multiple jurisdictions, the company has established a robust intellectual property framework supporting cross-border commercialization and long-term product development.

Sustained R&D Strategy

Vatech emphasized that its patent leadership reflects sustained and consistent R&D investment over two decades rather than short-term expansion. Patent activity increased notably during the mid-2010s and continues to increase, particularly in next-generation imaging technologies.

The company remains focused on advancing precision imaging and low-dose innovation to support evolving global standards in dental diagnostics and to further strengthen its competitive position in the global CBCT market.

