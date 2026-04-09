New Avinox M2S and M2 Enable 1,500W and 1,100W Peak Power Limits, and Bring Avinox’s First Removable Battery to Amflow Bikes

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, today announces its two latest bike models that are breaking the mold of eMTBs: the Amflow PX Series and the Amflow PR Series, both powered by Avinox’s new M2S and M2 drive systems. Light and limitless, the new Amflow models tackle any terrain with grace and ease, drawing new boundaries for the eMTB industry. The new Avinox motors push Amflow’s capabilities further, offering 1,500W[1] of peak power on the Amflow PX and expanded range on the Amflow PR, thanks to a new removable battery. The new features are packaged in two ultra-light, streamlined frame designs with adjustable configurations, ensuring the impressive power can be handled with effortless ease.



Amflow Introduces Amflow PX and Amflow PR, Two Lightweight Full-Power eMTB Series Breaking Traditional Trade-Off Between Power, Range, and Weight

Versatile, Customizable Configurations for Ultimate Control

The Amflow PX and the Amflow PR put the rider in control of their journey, offering 40 potential geometric combinations to handle various terrains and riding styles. Cyclists can fine-tune the head tube angle (5 positions), the bottom bracket height (2 positions), and the chainstay length (4 positions) to achieve an optimum configuration for their trip.

Head tube angle: The default head tube angle is 64.2° for PX and 64.5° for PR – but riders can use a slacker setting for stability during high speeds, or a steeper setting to improve agility and climbing efficiency.

Bottom bracket height: The high setting helps riders clear obstacles, while the low setting lowers the bike’s center of gravity for stronger cornering grip.

Chainstay length: 4 adjustable positions offer flexible tuning, while accommodating 29-inch wheels for outstanding rollover capability.

Both Amflow models come standard with a mixed-wheel mullet setup, with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel to provide the best of both worlds when it comes to agility and smooth riding. A flip chip allows riders to swap wheels depending on their needs without altering the frame’s center of gravity.



Amflow Introduces Amflow PX and Amflow PR, Two Lightweight Full-Power eMTB Series Breaking Traditional Trade-Off Between Power, Range, and Weight

Engineered for Easy Handling

With Amflow PX weighing 20kg class and Amflow PR weighing 22kg class[1], both series offer a sleek, lightweight body without compromising power. The ultra-light carbon fiber frames provide a high-design, minimal aesthetic, weighing only 2.4kg for the Amflow PX and 2.9kg[1] for the Amflow PR.

Once Again, Powered by Avinox

As with Amflow’s inaugural launch, the Amflow Carbon PL, the heart of this next generation of Amflow bikes is the Avinox Drive System. The company’s new high-performance Avinox M2S motor (featured in the Amflow PX Carbon Pro, Amflow PX Carbon, and Amflow PR Carbon Pro) offers 150Nm of maximum torque, and a peak power limit of 1,500W[1], delivering explosive power and smooth, rider-controlled assistance. The Amflow PR Carbon features the new Avinox M2 motor, offering 125Nm of maximum torque, and a peak power limit of 1,100W[1]. Both the Avinox M2S and Avinox M2 maintain noise levels as low as 45dBA[1], achieving a remarkable balance of silence and performance.

The Avinox motors refine power delivery, using high-precision sensors and algorithms to ensure smooth output, ensuring a natural pedaling feel. Riders can also control the level of assistance by choosing from the Avinox’s system’s four riding modes and a special Boost mode for especially challenging trails, delivering a max 60 seconds of the maximum drive torque and maximum high-wattage assistance (1,500W for the Avinox M2S, 1,100W for the Avinox M2[1]).

Avinox Battery Power – Improved Density, Fast Charging, and the First Avinox Removable Battery for Longer Range and Easier Charging

The Amflow PX features an integrated, custom Avinox 700Wh battery, unleashing the motor’s full potential, easily handling long-distance rides with an energy density of 220Wh/kg and a range of up to 144km[1]. It also supports GaN 3x fast charging for efficient power replenishment, charging from 0% to 80% charge in approximately 1 hour 16 minutes[1].

The Amflow PR supports battery removal for charging and quick swapping, featuring Avinox’s first removable 800Wh high-capacity battery. Weighing as little as 4kg, it combines generous capacity with low weight for a range of up to 158km[1]. The removable battery design extends the range of a trip, as well the ability to charge the detached battery instead of bringing the whole bike inside for a power outlet. The 12A/508W GaN charger is compact and lightweight, charging from 0% to 80% in approximately 1 hour 36 minutes[1]. A 600Wh battery option is also supported, which as well supports battery removal and can also be mounted externally on a bike frame to serve as a dual battery, significantly extending how far and long cyclists can ride and eliminating the fear of running out of battery on a ride.

New to the Avinox Ecosystem: Routes and Heart Rate Control

The Avinox control display is a 2″ full-color OLED touchscreen that is integrated directly into the Amflow frames. Riders can swipe from screen to screen to see real-time riding data, estimated range, and ride controls.

The latest update to the Avinox Ride App allows riders to import routes from third-party route-planning apps, and once the control display receives the data, it will navigate without a phone connection, providing turn-by-turn directions. Riders can also set a target heart rate zone in the Avinox Ride app and pair a heart rate monitor. The drive system will automatically adjust pedal assist to keep the cyclist in the specified heart rate zone.

Only available on the Amflow PR, riders can also pair the bike to Apple’s Find My app to track the bike’s location and battery level at any time.

Premium Components

Featuring a re-designed four-bar linkage and co-tuned suspension with FOX, the Amflow PX and Amflow PR models deliver excellent pedaling efficiency and significantly reduce pedal kickback, ensuring that every pedal stroke counts.

The rear shock, custom-tuned with FOX, offers a sensitive initial stroke response and bump absorption to effectively filter out minor vibrations, enabling riders to fully enjoy every off-road adventure. The mullet setup is equipped with Schwalbe and Maxxis tires for solid and reliable traction. Finally, with the Magura Gustav Pro Hydraulic Disc Brakes and Tektro TKD173 Hydraulic Disc Brake and massive 203mm rotors, both bikes deliver instant braking response in all conditions.

Thorough Testing Ensures Reliability

Riders of both the Amflow PX and the Amflow PR eMTBS can ride confidently, as both bikes have been certified by authoritative organizations such as TÜV SÜD and TÜV Rheinland. Additionally, Amflow has established its testing platform to conduct a wide variety of reliability tests for frame strength, water resistance, and long-distance transportation in real-world riding conditions. This ensures product stability and safety in extreme environments, delivering comprehensive quality assurance.

See Amflow PX and Amflow PR at Sea Otter

Both new Amflow models will be on display at Life Time’s Sea Otter Classic, the world’s premier cycling festival in Monterey, CA, from April 16-19, 2026. Come visit Amflow at Booth M1 to get a first look and trial ride at Amflow’s latest offerings.

Availability

The Amflow PX Carbon is available to purchase in Europe and Australia today via the Amflow website and Amflow’s network of authorized dealers. The Amflow PR Carbon is estimated to be available later this year.

Amflow PX Carbon retails at 6,499 GBP

Amflow PX Carbon Pro retails at 8,999 GBP

Amflow PR Carbon retails at 3,999 GBP

Amflow PR Carbon Pro retails at 5,399 GBP

For more information about the Amflow PX, please visit: https://www.amflowbikes.com/px-carbon

For more information about the Amflow PR, please visit: https://www.amflowbikes.com/pr-carbon

[1] All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official Amflow website.

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