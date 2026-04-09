New footage reveals final stage of Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall’s $45m clifftop compound

Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall are gearing up to hand over the keys to their multimillion-dollar mega mansion development at Whale Beach.

Six years after securing the sprawling oceanfront property, the couple’s company, J Group Projects, is nearing completion of the resort-style compound, known as Rocca Bella, that sold to a mystery buyer for a reported sum of $30 million.

The house spans four levels. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

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A new video posted on J Group Projects’ social media this week was captioned: ” Rocca Bella. Final stages”.

Followers praised the design in the comments: “Sensational! the foundations alone to build that is mind blowing. Well done!” and “What a spectacular view, love the design architecture of the house and is so beautiful”.

Aerial footage reveals the immense scale of the four-level build that occupies 3073 square metres across a double block, making it the largest estate in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The luxury property’s outdoor amenities include a travertine swimming pool with a deck and an oceanside basketball half-court with artificial turf, a built-in basketball hoop and a sandstone feature wall.

Aerial view of the basketball half-court and pool. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

New footage shows the pool has been filled, and the lawns and landscaped gardens, including towering mature palm trees, are finished.

One of the striking design features is an infinity edge plunge spa connected to a fire pit area that cantilevers over the clifftop.

Infinity edge spa and fire pit. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

It is estimated the property will be worth $45 million once it is completed.

Works began in 2021 after the former Miss Universe Hawkins and Wall, a carpenter by trade, paid $6.95 million for the site in 2020.

Read more: Jen Hawkins and Jake Wall edge closer to completing $30m Whale Beach mansion

The oceanfront block spans 3073 square metres. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

The landmark property was once owned by legendary Australian opera performer, Dame Joan Sutherland.

The demolition of the original 1950s home at 24-26 Rayner Road was completed in 2021 to begin construction of Rocca Bella.

Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall. Picture Instagram Credit: View

Plans for the build reveal five bedrooms, multiple living areas, a large open-plan kitchen, a living and dining space with a wine room and garaging for five cars.

The floors are connected by an internal lift, including the master wing comprising the main bedroom, complete with a private balcony, an oversized en-suite, and a walk-in robe.

View of the top level. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

Other property features include a gym, a bowling alley, a home theatre and a sauna.

The latest aerial footage also shows a glimpse of the works at the neighbouring property that is also under construction by J Group Projects.

J Group Projects is also building the neighbouring property. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

The original three-level house at 30 Rayner Road was demolished in 2024 to build a new dwelling rumoured to be another part of the Rocca Bella compound.

Plans reveal a three-storey dwelling with two ensuite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a kitchen, an internal lift and a padel court.

Ocean views from the rooftop. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

J Group Projects is listed as the client on the development application.

Cotality records reveal the 1980s-era four-bedroom property sold for $7 million in March 2023.

Read more: The $30m Whale Beach clifftop golf green and an ‘egg spa’ top beautiful backyard listings

In 2024, industry sources told View.com.au that it is believed that the purchaser is also the owner of Rocca Bella.

Travertine swimming pool. Picture Instagram/J Group Projects Credit: View

The source said, “I believe it is being built to house the cars on behalf of the new owner. It is all part of one development.

“Downstairs will have a padel ball court, and there are two bedrooms, so it was an existing house that has been knocked down to accommodate that.”

Read more: Jennifer Hawkins lists Central Coast $6 million nine-acre estate

The view from the $6 million manor-style property Hawkins and Wall are selling on the Central Coast. Credit: View

Meanwhile, Hawkins and Wall, both originally from Newcastle, are still trying to find a buyer for their multimillion-dollar English-style manor on the Central Coast.

Four years after securing the nine-acre property in Terrigal for $6 million, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion, which overlooks a lagoon, returned to the market last year with Mat Steinwde of McGrath Terrigal.

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