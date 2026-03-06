Fallout from the Iran war could benefit Indian airlines at the expense of Gulf carriers: Analyst

Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research says he’s concerned about lingering brand damage to the Gulf’s airlines and airports even after the Iran conflict ends, potentially changing consumers’ behavior.
03:57
Fri, Mar 6 20262:27 AM EST
Share
Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research says he’s concerned about lingering brand damage to the Gulf’s airlines and airports even after the Iran conflict ends, potentially changing consumers’ behavior.
03:57
Fri, Mar 6 20262:27 AM EST
The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024