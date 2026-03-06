Ragnarok Zero: Global – Pre-Registration Opens March 5 for the First Global Ragnarok PC Server

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GRAVITY GAME UNITE SDN. BHD. is pleased to announce that Pre-Registration for Ragnarok Zero: Global will officially open on March 5, 2026.



Ragnarok Zero: Global Pre-Registration Open

Ragnarok Zero: Global is the first Global PC service for the Ragnarok franchise, bringing the nostalgic world of Midgard to players across Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania through a unified global service environment.

Officially licensed by Gravity Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY), Ragnarok Zero: Global recreates the original Ragnarok Online experience while introducing carefully developed improvements that enhance gameplay without losing the spirit of the classic MMORPG.

Unlike many modern adaptations, Ragnarok Zero stays closest to the original Ragnarok Online, delivering the most authentic Ragnarok experience while evolving the game with refined systems and newly developed content.

The game also features seven language options: Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, English, German, French, Chinese, and Turkish, making it one of the most globally accessible Ragnarok PC titles ever released.

In addition, UGC (User Generated Content) that allows players to directly participate, introduced for the first time in the Ragnarok IP, is also currently in preparation, with further details to be revealed at a later date.

“Ragnarok Zero: Global represents our effort to recreate the original Ragnarok experience while improving it for today’s players,” said Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite.

A Fair MMORPG Experience with a Subscription Model

One of the defining features of Ragnarok Zero: Global is its subscription-based service model.

Unlike free-to-play environments that often introduce pay-to-win elements, Ragnarok Zero focuses on fair competition and balanced gameplay, ensuring that player progression is driven by adventure, cooperation, and effort rather than excessive monetization.

This approach reflects the traditional MMORPG philosophy where all players share a fair and equal playing field.

What Makes Ragnarok Zero Different

Ragnarok Zero introduces several unique features that distinguish it from previous Ragnarok titles:

The Closest Experience to the Original Ragnarok Online

Ragnarok Zero is designed to be the most faithful evolution of the original Ragnarok Online, preserving its classic progression, community-driven gameplay, and nostalgic atmosphere.

Unique Episodes Exclusive to Ragnarok Zero

The game features exclusive Ragnarok Zero episodes, delivering new storylines and content that expand the world of Midgard while maintaining the spirit of the original game.

A Different Gameplay Flow from Ragnarok Online

While inspired by RO1, Ragnarok Zero introduces refined progression and gameplay flow, offering a structured and different leveling experience.

Improved Gameplay and User Experience

Ragnarok Zero: Global modernizes several gameplay systems while keeping the classic Ragnarok feel.

Key improvements include:

Reworked UI/UX based on the original RO1 interface for easier navigation and control

for easier navigation and control Expanded camera and field of view for improved gameplay visibility

for improved gameplay visibility Auto-combat support for smoother progression

for smoother progression Simplified regional travel routes, reducing unnecessary movement complexity

These updates allow players to enjoy the nostalgic Ragnarok experience with a more comfortable and modern gameplay environment.

Pre-Registration Events

To celebrate the launch of Ragnarok Zero: Global Pre-Registration, a series of community events will run from March 5 to end of Pre-Registration period, giving players multiple ways to participate and earn exclusive rewards before the official launch.

Players can participate in the following events:

Pre-Registration Reward Event – Players who complete pre-registration will receive exclusive in-game rewards.

– Players who complete pre-registration will receive exclusive in-game rewards. Pre-Registration Milestone Event – Rewards will be unlocked as the total number of global pre-registrations increases.

– Rewards will be unlocked as the total number of global pre-registrations increases. Referral Code Event – Players can invite friends using referral codes to receive additional rewards together.

– Players can invite friends using referral codes to receive additional rewards together. Hidden Code Event – Special codes hidden across official channels can be discovered and redeemed for rewards.

– Special codes hidden across official channels can be discovered and redeemed for rewards. SNS Followers Milestone Event – Community rewards will be unlocked as official social channels reach follower milestones.

– Community rewards will be unlocked as official social channels reach follower milestones. Player Survey Event – Players’ selected countries during registration will be automatically reflected in global participation statistics, showcasing community activity across different regions.

Players’ selected countries during registration will be automatically reflected in global participation statistics, showcasing community activity across different regions. Daily Login Event – Players visiting the official page daily can earn cumulative attendance rewards.

– Players visiting the official page daily can earn cumulative attendance rewards. VVIP Reward Event (GNJOY Exclusive) – Existing GNJOY Ragnarok players can verify their accounts to receive special VVIP rewards.

These events aim to engage the global Ragnarok community while allowing players to prepare for their adventure in Midgard ahead of launch.

Stay Connected

Players can follow official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates.

Website: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/event/prereservation?media=pr1

Discord: https://discord.gg/s6CqJnGqwX

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586387681777

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RagnarokZeroGlobal

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokzeroglobal

About Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.

Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. (GGU) is a global publishing and service subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., headquartered in Malaysia. The company focuses on delivering Ragnarok titles and operating global game services for players worldwide through publishing, operations, and community engagement.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a global game company headquartered in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its portfolio with online and mobile games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.