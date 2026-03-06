Sam Kerr makes huge Mary Fowler prediction after drought-breaking Matildas goal against Iran

Sam Kerr has predicted the goals will keep flowing for Mary Fowler after the Matildas’ star-studded front three put Iran to the sword in Australia’s most dominant display of the Women’s Asian Cup.

For the first time in more than two years, the Matildas named a starting front three boasting the names of Fowler, Kerr and Caitlin Foord.

Their quality shone brightly in a 4-0 win over Iran on the Gold Coast on Thursday that puts Australia on a collision course with South Korea as the two sides meet in Sydney on Sunday to decide who will top Group A.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Kerr and Foord both had goals ruled out for offside in a sign of Australia’s ability to create chances against stubborn defences under coach Joe Montemurro.

Fowler, meanwhile, was playing in her first Australia start in close to 12 months and marked her return with a goal.

“Having us all back out there playing together and getting some sort of flow (is good),” Kerr said.

“Although some of the goals were offside, it’s nice to get that connection and hopefully we can tidy that up for the Korea game.”

Fowler was touch and go to make Montemurro’s squad when she suffered her knee injury last April but has returned in top shape and has clearly not lost any of her threat in front of goal.

“It was a hump for her, the first goal after an injury you always want to get one so the monkey’s off your back,” Kerr said after the Matildas’ win secured qualification for the knockout stages.

“I was really happy for her because it’s always nice to score a goal for your country but especially after a long break.”

“I feel like that will set her up to go on and score a couple more goals in the tournament.”

Fowler spent the last year on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and had barely played at club level with Manchester City before landing in Australia late last month.

Kerr returned from the same injury six months ago and has admiration for Fowler’s ability to mark her return with a bang.

“She’s lucky, she has got age on her side and when you do it at a young age it’s much easier to get back,” Kerr said.

Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler embrace after Fowler scored during their Asian Cup clash with Iran. Credit: Getty Images

“Look at the shape she’s in – she’s fit, she’s firing, and she’s done really well.

“She’s made a big effort, and I think her club has been really good to her.

“So big credit to Mary for getting back and I know this tournament was her goal, I think she kind of prolonged it – I think she probably could have come back a little bit earlier.”

Source