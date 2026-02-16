Family outraged after major airline seats toddler apart from parents, sparking viral debate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family seating mix-up on a recent flight has sparked online debate over whether airlines should guarantee that parents and young children sit together or not.

The dispute began after a passenger shared on X that his wife and two young children were automatically assigned seats in separate rows on a Southwest Airlines flight.

The family did not pay for seat selection, the post noted. Rather, the airline’s system assigned seats individually.

The passenger said his 2-year-old child was placed in a different row from both his mother and sibling, despite indicating during booking that the couple was traveling with children.

The post drew attention, with many commenters criticizing the father for declining to purchase seat selection.

“If you’re so cheap that you refuse to not pay for seat selection, then why didn’t you put the 2-year-old as a lap child?” one user wrote.

“Next time, buy the seats together. It’s that easy,” another added.

Some users also pointed out that separating families on planes can place pressure on other passengers to switch seats to accommodate others.

“I love kids, but I’d hate to be that passenger who has to move for your family to sit together,” a commenter said.

Others, however, argued that airlines should automatically seat young children next to a parent or guardian, particularly when a child’s age is provided during booking.

“All minors should be assigned next to an adult,” one user wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment about the incident.

The situation comes amid changes at Southwest Airlines, which began transitioning to an assigned seating model in January.

Federal regulations do not currently require airlines to guarantee adjacent seating.

The carrier had long been known for its open seating policy, which allowed passengers to choose any available seat upon boarding.

The U.S. Department of Transportation encourages airlines to seat young children next to a parent or accompanying adult at no additional charge, according to the agency’s website.

The department maintains an online dashboard that outlines which carriers commit to seating children age 13 and under next to an accompanying adult without an added fee.

The dashboard shows that Southwest Airlines does not commit to providing fee-free guaranteed adjacent seating.

Other major carriers that do not commit to providing fee-free guaranteed adjacent seating include Delta, Spirit, Allegiant and United, according to the DOT dashboard.

Several airlines, however, state that they will seat children age 13 and under next to an accompanying adult at no additional cost under certain conditions.

Those carriers include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue.

