Saturday, February 21, 2026
Fatal fire engulfs cruise ship with hundreds of passengers aboard: 'I panicked'
Travel

Fatal fire engulfs cruise ship with hundreds of passengers aboard: ‘I panicked’

A crew member has died, and four passengers were hospitalized after a fire erupted on a cruise ship heading to Singapore early on Feb 20.

There were 271 passengers on board, with 139 of those from Singapore, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). 

At around 4 a.m. local time, the MPA was notified about a fire on the World Legacy ship, a news release said

There were 338 crew members on the vessel at the time.

The crew worked to extinguish the fire as passengers evacuated at HarbourFront Ferry Terminal. 

Fire on cruise ship kills one, injures other passengers

A crew member has died, and four passengers were injured in the cruise fire. Above, other ships are shown in the same area.  (Roslan Rahman/AFP )

Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) firefighters stopped the fire, which occurred in the lounge area on deck nine, according to The Straits Times.

“I panicked for a moment.”

All 271 passengers were safely evacuated, MPA said — though at least four were transferred to a hospital.

A passenger took to Instagram to discuss the fire. 

“We are on board. Was scary. Rescue efforts took longer,” the traveler wrote.

“We heard the warning sound. [We] were rushed to deck 7 & 8. As [we] climbed up, the smoke became denser and denser,” the passenger continued. “One uncle fractured his ribs.”

The crew worked to extinguish the fire

The crew succeeded in extinguishing the fire, according to reports. Other ships are shown in the same area, above.  (Roslan Rahman/AFP )

“The crew helped to almost contain the fire … It was messy.”

One crew member, who started working for World Legacy just a few months ago, spoke to AsiaOne on the condition of anonymity.

“I panicked for a moment,” he said as he talked about the fire.

Another crew member told AsiaOne, “They did not want to tell us at the start [about the deceased individual] because they [didn’t] want us to panic.”

All passengers were evacuated from the cruise ship

All 271 passengers were safely evacuated from the cruise (not shown). (Roslan Rahman/AFP)

The MPA said in a statement, “The deceased crew member, an Indonesian national, has been transferred ashore.”

It went on, “The relevant authorities are handling the necessary follow-up, and the Indonesian embassy in Singapore has been informed.”

The statement continued, “MPA has established a safety zone around the vessel and is issuing navigational broadcasts to advise passing vessels to keep clear. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Fox News Digital reached out to media representatives at World Cruises for comment. 

Jessica Mekles is an editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

