Monday, February 2, 2026
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsFrom Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply
Media News

From Farm to Fork: Decoding China’s Vegetable Supply

admin
By admin
0
20

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Xinhua News Agency: 

 

From Farm to Fork: Decoding China’s Vegetable Supply

In 1988, China launched the “Vegetable Basket Project.” Over the past decades, the supply of vegetables in China has continuously improved, with the variety in residents’ “vegetable baskets” becoming increasingly diverse. What keeps the Chinese people’s “baskets” consistently fresh and plentiful? What policy measures has the Chinese government implemented to ensure that? Here is the answer.

From Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply
From Farm to Fork: Decoding China’s Vegetable Supply

Source

Previous article
Flights grounded and events canceled as dangerous deep freeze grips unexpected parts of US
Next article
LiberNovo Introduces Enduring Support as a Modern Expression of Love
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024