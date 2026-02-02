Gallop into Radiant Journeys with The Shilla Duty Free this Lunar New Year

Enjoy Exclusive Disney Tsum Tsum Collectibles and Tax-Absorbed Shopping Privileges

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Shilla Duty Free welcomes the Year of the Horse with a lineup of Lunar New Year travel retail initiatives, led by its exclusive partnership as the Official Beauty Travel Retail Partner of Mandopop artist Silence Wang’s (汪苏泷) Singapore concerts, followed by the first collaboration with Disney’s Tsum Tsum, and tax-absorbed shopping privileges on iShopChangi.



The Shilla Duty Free at Changi Airport (Terminal 1)

Running from 22 January to 8 March 2026, the Lunar New Year campaign will be available across all The Shilla Duty Free transit stores and iShopChangi, offering travellers exclusive collectibles, festive sure-win activations and extended online shopping convenience.

Win Tickets to the Fully Sold out Silence Wang’s (汪苏泷) Singapore Concerts

The Shilla Duty Free is the Official Beauty Travel Retail Partner for Mandopop artist Silence Wang (汪苏泷) and his fully sold-out Singapore concerts, taking place from 27 to 29 March 2026. The Singapore shows mark the grand finale of his first world tour, Rise of Romance.

During the Lunar New Year campaign period, shoppers at The Shilla Duty Free who spend a minimum in-store nett amount of S$250 stand a chance to win tickets to the sold-out concerts. Winners will be eligible to attend either the 28 or 29 March 2026 show, subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

First-Ever Disney’s Tsum Tsum Lunar New Year Collaboration

For the first time, The Shilla Duty Free partners with Disney’s Tsum Tsum to introduce a series of Lunar New Year exclusives created specifically for the travel retail market.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the Tsum Tsum Zodiac Charm Phone Strap, featuring all 12 zodiac designs, including a special limited-edition Year of the Horse charm created exclusively for Lunar New Year 2026. Priced at S$9.90 per box, the blind boxes are available with any in-store purchase at The Shilla Duty Free main stores all four terminals, as well as on iShopChangi.

In addition, shoppers can receive a limited-edition Tsum Tsum red packet set with a minimum in-store spend of S$188, while stocks last.

During the Lunar New Year period, travellers across all the terminals can also participate in the Tsum Tsum “Ring of Fortune” Wheel Spin, a sure-win activation offering The Shilla Duty Free shopping vouchers. Shoppers may also scan to receive the digital Zodiac Luck Cards featuring Tsum Tsum-themed zodiac fortune predictions.

Shop and Save with Tax-Absorbed Shopping on iShopChangi

Travellers can continue their Lunar New Year shopping on iShopChangi with tax-absorbed beauty purchases by the Shilla Duty Free for up to 30 days before travel and after arrival, along with complimentary delivery on qualifying orders of S$59 and above, subject to participating merchants and product availability.

In addition to standing a chance to win tickets to Silence Wang’s fully sold-out Singapore concerts, travellers can further elevate their festive shopping experience with S$60 off their iShopChangi purchase when they spend a minimum of S$320 online, using the promotional code SILENCE60. The promotion is valid until 31 March 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

For more information on the latest promotions and updates, please visit The Shilla Duty Free Singapore’s Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/shilladutyfreesg.

Download high-resolution key visuals here.

ABOUT THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

Since its grand opening in 2015, The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport Store today features up to 120 Cosmetic and Perfume brands in its stores. With more than 20 Cosmetics and Perfumes stores across the airport’s four terminals, including Shilla Beauty Loft, the first-in-the-world luxury spa concept in a duty-free store, The Shilla Duty Free Singapore continually elevates the travel retail experience by offering shoppers exclusive and differentiated services that resonate with travellers.

As an affiliate company of Samsung, The Shilla Duty Free is a leading travel retailer offering over 1,300 world-famous brands in fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, etc. In Korea, the travel retailer currently operates 4 duty free outlets- two in downtown Seoul and Jeju and two in Incheon Airport. With the initiation of the Hong Kong International Airport PC/FA operation, The Shilla Duty Free has become the first travel retailer to operate the Cosmetics & Perfumes category in three major hub airports in East Asia (Incheon, Changi, and Hong Kong).

Source