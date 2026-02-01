JAC T9 Diesel billed as ‘Australia’s safest ute’ is perfect for camping trips, beach drives and real family getaways

The dual cab market in Australia has no shortage of options and most of them are marketed doing big stunts and extreme driving.
The new JAC T9 Diesel has taken a more realistic approach with a ute designed for how Australians actually use their vehicles.
Think camping trips, beach drives, family touring…
Priortising what actually matters to everyday drivers, the JAC T9 is a capable dual-cab with all the modern comforts.
Oh, did I mention that it’s also Australia’s safest ute…
The 2.0L turbo-diesel is paired with a smooth ZF eight speed automatic transmission, delivering a 3200kg braked towing capacity.
The JAC T9 Diesel has the modern creature comforts you’d expect — a seven inch digital instrument cluster and 10.4 inch touch-screen infotainment system and physical buttons for adjusting the climate control.
The interior has generous cup-holders, a 50W wireless phone charger, USB ports and a 220V power plug.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available through a USB-A port at the front of the centre console.
The JAC T9 also features a 360 degree camera perfect for navigating carparks and tight off-road tracks.
On the road the JAC T9 has four driving modes:
- ECO for best fuel efficiency
- NORMAL optimised performance for most conditions
- SPORT more responsive for high-speed scenarios
- SNOW perfect for icy roads
When it comes to safety, this ute leads the pack.
In 2024, the JAC T9 Ute was crowned ‘Australia’s safest Ute’.
With a five-star ANCAP Safety rating across all four ANCAP protocols. The JAC T9 features a suite of safety features including:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Collision Warning
- Speed Limit Assist
- Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
The JAC T9 Diesel is built for families, tradies and weekend explorers — starting from $39,990 driveaway, it’s an affordable option for those who need a ute that can do ute stuff, but also be a comfortable weekender for a trip up the coast.
