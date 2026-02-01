Man travels 14,000 miles to share a final beer with dying longtime friend

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A longtime friendship led one man to make a one-day, 14,000-mile journey to say goodbye to his dying pal.

Bob Walker traveled from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Arbroath, Scotland, and back again, just to spend a few hours with his friend Peter Gould, 82, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December, news agency SWNS reported.

The two men have been friends for more than four decades, first meeting while working as aircraft engineers in Papua New Guinea in the 1980s.

FORMER MLB PITCHER FINDS LIVER DONOR IN HIGH-SCHOOL CLASSMATE HE HADN’T SEEN IN 20 YEARS

Despite living in different countries for much of their lives, they stayed in close contact over the years.

The two later crossed paths again in the U.K., where they both worked at Manchester Airport, and their families grew close.

Walker, 67, said he booked the trip as soon as he heard the news, he told SWNS.

“There’s not many opportunities where you can actually say goodbye to people, so I really wanted to [make] the journey,” Walker said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On Jan. 16, the friends sat together in Gould’s hometown, sharing cans of their favorite beer and reminiscing about their years working, traveling and raising families.

Gould said he was deeply moved by the gesture.

“I’m very grateful for what Bob did,” he said. “He didn’t have to do it.”

Walker said he made a special effort to bring along South Pacific Lager, a beer the pair used to drink together years ago while working overseas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

He reached out to a contact who happened to have a few cans left, SWNS said.

The person was moved by the story and offered to donate the beers.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

“The lager took us right back to 40 years ago when I went down there to work,” Walker said.

Gould’s daughter, Amanda, said the visit came as a surprise, adding that she hadn’t been sure the trip would actually happen given the distance and logistics involved.

She said seeing her father reunited with his longtime friend brought comfort to the family and gave them a moment they will always remember.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker returned to Indonesia the following day. He said the distance and travel time were insignificant compared to the chance to be there in person.

“He’s great company — a straight shooter,” Walker said. “His friendship is very important.”

Source