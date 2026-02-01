Monday, February 2, 2026
Man travels 14,000 miles to share a final beer with dying longtime friend

A longtime friendship led one man to make a one-day, 14,000-mile journey to say goodbye to his dying pal.

Bob Walker traveled from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Arbroath, Scotland, and back again, just to spend a few hours with his friend Peter Gould, 82, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December, news agency SWNS reported.

The two men have been friends for more than four decades, first meeting while working as aircraft engineers in Papua New Guinea in the 1980s.

Despite living in different countries for much of their lives, they stayed in close contact over the years.

The two later crossed paths again in the U.K., where they both worked at Manchester Airport, and their families grew close.

Bob Walker and Peter Gould sitting on the couch together and drinking a beer.

Peter Gould and Bob Walker pictured together, drinking a beer for the final time after Walker traveled to see Gould following his cancer diagnosis. (SWNS)

Walker, 67, said he booked the trip as soon as he heard the news, he told SWNS.

“There’s not many opportunities where you can actually say goodbye to people, so I really wanted to [make] the journey,” Walker said.

On Jan. 16, the friends sat together in Gould’s hometown, sharing cans of their favorite beer and reminiscing about their years working, traveling and raising families.

Gould said he was deeply moved by the gesture.

Bob Walker when he was younger sitting in a pink chair.

Walker, pictured when he was younger, traveled 14,000 miles to see his longtime friend and drink a beer together. (SWNS)

“I’m very grateful for what Bob did,” he said. “He didn’t have to do it.”

Walker said he made a special effort to bring along South Pacific Lager, a beer the pair used to drink together years ago while working overseas.

He reached out to a contact who happened to have a few cans left, SWNS said.

The person was moved by the story and offered to donate the beers.

“The lager took us right back to 40 years ago when I went down there to work,” Walker said.

Peter Gould, when he was younger, smiling and wearing a white shirt.

Gould as a younger man. He said he was deeply moved by Walker’s visit. (SWNS)

Gould’s daughter, Amanda, said the visit came as a surprise, adding that she hadn’t been sure the trip would actually happen given the distance and logistics involved.

She said seeing her father reunited with his longtime friend brought comfort to the family and gave them a moment they will always remember.

Walker returned to Indonesia the following day. He said the distance and travel time were insignificant compared to the chance to be there in person.

“He’s great company — a straight shooter,” Walker said. “His friendship is very important.”

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

