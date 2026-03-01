Nearly 4,000 Participants Join “On Track to Save 2026” as Revived Orienteering Competition Draws Over 100 Family Teams

HONG KONG, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Hong Kong successfully held its large‑scale running and orienteering competition, “On Track to Save 2026”, today at the Hong Kong Science Park. The event saw its highest participation in recent years, with nearly 4,000 participants taking part in supporting medical humanitarian work. The well-loved orienteering competition also returned this year, receiving an overwhelming response. The family category alone attracted 149 teams, inspiring the next generation with the spirit of humanitarian aid.



This year’s competition adopts the theme “Every Second Counts – Run to Save Lives,” using booth games and exhibition installations to highlight three life-threatening diseases that require rapid response.

Mr. Chiu Cheuk‑pong, President of MSF Hong Kong, thanked all participants for their support, and stressed that the public plays a vital role in helping the organisation to deliver humanitarian assistance to resource-limited areas and to reach people affected by conflicts, diseases, and natural disasters. Such support forms the foundation of MSF’s life-saving work and its response to urgent medical and humanitarian needs.

“MSF teams around the world are racing against deadly infectious diseases, working to contain their spread while treating those who are infected. Saving lives requires not only speed, but also the resources needed to provide essential medical care. The support from everyone here today empowers our frontline teams. We hope all participants will continue to spread their passion for supporting humanitarian aid and stay engaged with various humanitarian issues and cries unfolding worldwide,” he said.

Record Number of Esteemed Guests and Athletes

This year’s event brought together a host of local athletes, including Hong Kong’s 10km, half‑marathon, and marathon record holder Wong Wan‑chun; celebrities Yeung Chiu‑hoi and Jessica Kan Shuk‑yee; and five MSF aid workers: nurse Mr. Chiu Cheuk‑pong, civil engineer Mr. Chu King‑hei, Dr. Kandice Ellen Li, Dr. Wilson Li and Dr. Jennifer Tong Wing‑sze.

Wong Wan‑chun, who joined the “On Track to Save” 10km run for the first time, said, “Humanitarian work shares much in common with long-distance running, as both require steadfast persistence and dedication. I have always admired MSF’s humanitarian work and am glad to support them in person today. I hope fellow runners can enjoy this sports-for-charity occasion and continue to stay engaged with the meaningful humanitarian work of this organisation.”

Revived Orienteering Competition Tests Participants’ Strength, Judgement and Speed

In addition to the 10km and 3km races, MSF also revived its long‑awaited orienteering competition, offering a more challenging route than last year’s experience race. The competition featured a family category as well as the more demanding individual and team categories. The latter covered a wider race area stretching from the Pak Shek Kok Seaside Promenade to Tai Po Road and Cheung Shue Tan Road, challenging participants’ stamina and speed. More than a thousand participants embarked on a simulated lifesaving journey and completed 15 tasks within a set time limit, ranging from transporting medical supplies to answering quizzes on infectious diseases, which deepened their understanding of medical humanitarian work.

Competition Theme: Every Second Counts to Save Lives

Since 2002, MSF Hong Kong has hosted an annual orienteering competition, inviting the public to experience the treacherous path that aid workers often face when providing medical care to the communities in need. In recent years, the event has further incorporated running races alongside orienteering to encourage a wider range of participants to embrace the spirit of humanitarian action. Now in its 24th year, this event adopts the theme “Every Second Counts – Run to Save Lives,” highlighting three life‑threatening diseases that require rapid intervention: cholera, malaria, and Noma. Through booth games, exhibition installations, and event pamphlets, the competition showcases how MSF mobilises teams and resources as quickly as possible to prevent outbreaks, provide treatment, and ultimately saves lives.

MSF is committed to maintaining financial independence, which enables the organisation to provide swift and impartial humanitarian aid in complex environments and conflict zones based solely on medical needs. Over 98% of MSF’s fund comes from private donors giving small amounts, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the participants and supporting organisations of “On Track to Save 2026”.

Collyer Logistics is the campaign partner for the competition. Mr. Andy Russell, Director of Collyer Logistics, emphasised the significance of MSF’s humanitarian work on the frontline. He said, “The medical humanitarian work carried out by MSF around the world is truly impactful, and we are glad to have supported the organisation for more than 10 years. We will continue supporting ‘On Track to Save’ for as long as we can put these shoes on!”

About MSF

MSF is an independent international medical humanitarian organisation. We are committed to providing emergency medical assistance to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics and natural disasters, and those who have been excluded from the health care system. MSF will only provide assistance based on people’s needs, regardless of race, religion, gender or politics.



Close to 4,000 participants joined with high spirits to support medical humanitarian work of MSF.

Source