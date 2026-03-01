Boos rain down as EPL match stopped for Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast

Manchester City have kept the pressure on EPL leaders Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Leeds United that was overshadowed by a “disappointing” reaction from the home fans.

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal with a close-range finish in first-half stoppage time on Saturday as City held firm to trim the gap to leaders Arsenal to just two points.

It was Semenyo’s sixth goal in 11 games since joining from Bournemouth in January.

Arsenal, who host Chelsea on Sunday, and City now have 10 games left in what looks a straight fight for the title.

City’s clash against Leeds was briefly paused after 12 minutes to allow Muslim players on both sides, including City’s Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and RayanAit-Nouri, to break their Ramadan fast.

It’s a common practice for that to happen when dusk falls during a match.

But despite that, and also a message on the big screen, fans could be heard booing when the players came to the side of the pitch to break their fast.

The message on the big screen. Credit: Stan Sport

City boss Pep Guardiola said the fans lacked respect with their reaction.

“It’s the modern world, right? You know what happened in the world again today, right?” Guardiola said.

“Respect the religion, respect the diversity. That is the point. It’s the rule, we didn’t say that.

“It was the Premier League who said: for the fasting, you can spend one or two minutes in the game to do that, for the players to do it.

“So, yeah it’s what it is. Unfortunate.”

Kick It Out, an organisation that fights discrimination in football, slammed the incident.

“It’s massively disappointing that some Leeds United fans jeered when Manchester City’s players broke their fast during the first half of the match at Elland Road this evening,” they said in a statement.

“This was compounded by the fact that an explanation was displayed on a big screen inside the stadium.

“Pausing the game to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan has been an agreed protocol for several years now. It’s an important and visible part of making the game welcoming for Muslim players and communities.

“But as tonight’s reaction shows, football still has a long way to go in terms of education and acceptance.“

City then rode their luck at Elland Road, with Leeds squandering two clear-cut chances in the first half and piling on the pressure late before they racked up a sixth win in a row in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah’s run of Premier League games without scoring moved to 10, but fortunately for the Egypt star, his Liverpool teammates had no problem finding the net in a 5-2 thrashing of West Ham that continued the champions’ revival.

Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all scored for Liverpool, who also forced an own-goal.

Liverpool have now won four games in a row in all competitions as they moved level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

Brentford squandered a three-goal lead before scoring a stoppage-time winner to win 4-3 at relegation-threatened Burnley.

And that was only half the drama.

After pulling it back from 3-0 down to 3-3, Burnley striker Zian Flemming had a goal ruled out for the most marginal of offsides.

And there was a cruel sting in the tail for the hosts as Brentford playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard tucked the ball into the bottom corner in the third minute of added-on time.

Still, Burnley thought they’d earned a point when, with the clock ticking toward 100 minutes, veteran striker Ashley Barnes found the net — only for VAR to intervene again, with the goal ruled out for handball after a wait of more than five minutes.

In another goalfest, Everton won at Newcastle 3-2 — but only after England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a stunning save to keep out Sandro Tonali’s long-range volley in stoppage time.

Pickford somehow turned the Italy international’s shot onto the crossbar, leading Everton manager David Moyes to call it a “wonder save”.

Newcastle recovered from Jarrad Branthwaite’s early header to equalise through Jacob Ramsey, but almost instantly conceded again when goalkeeper Nick Pope spilled a shot and Beto pounced to score.

Jacob Murphy volleyed past Pickford to make it 2-2 but Newcastle conceded once again within seconds when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall surged into the box and crossed for substitute Thierno Barry to bundle the ball across the line.

Also, Bournemouth fought back to draw with Sunderland 1-1 thanks to Brazilian striker Evanilson, stretching their unbeaten run to eight games.

– With AAP

