Airlines cancel hundreds of flights after U.S., Israeli attacks on Iran

Airlines canceled hundreds of Middle East flights while dozens of others diverted midflight due to closed airspace over a large swath of the region after the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes in Iran. Some service was paused until at least the end of next week.

Travel chaos spread as far as Brazil and Australia. Airspace closures also forced carriers to scrub flights that would normally transit the region.

More than 1,800 flights in and out of the Middle East countries were canceled on Saturday, according to aviation data firm Cirium. Another 1,400 flights in and out of the region were canceled for Sunday, Cirium added.

Qatar Airways said it was temporarily suspending all flights, while Dubai-based Emirates said service at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, was halted. “We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused, and we are assisting them with rebooking, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements,” Emirates said in a statement. “The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”

Airspace was closed over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, according to Flightradar24.

Air India said it was suspending all flights to the Middle East on Saturday. It later also canceled flights between India and both Europe and the United States scheduled for Sunday, a sign of how the airspace closures were affecting flights that regularly transit the region. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad also canceled all departures through Sunday afternoon from and to that airport.