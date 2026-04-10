Airports could face a jet fuel crunch within 3 weeks as airlines weigh flight cancellations

Lufthansa Airbus A340 passenger aircraft as seen landing at Eindhoven Airport EIN during a rare charter flight, arriving from Athens, Greece.

Europe’s airport industry has warned that jet fuel shortages could hit within three weeks, disrupting summer travel and “significantly” harming the European economy.

ACI Europe, which represents airports across the European Union, said on Thursday that a supply crunch would derail airport operations and air connectivity.

In a letter to the EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas, shared with CNBC, the industry body warned of the “harsh economic impacts” fuel shortages would have on the European economy.

“At this stage, we understand that if the passage through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume in any significant and stable way within the next three weeks, systemic jet fuel shortage is set to become a reality for the EU,” the letter said.

ACI Europe said potential shortages are particularly worrisome ahead of the “peak summer season”, when many EU member states rely on the economic boost from increased air travel. Air connectivity generates 851 billion euros (nearly $1 trillion) in GDP for European economies and supports 14 million jobs, according to the group.

“As a result, it is essential that the EU prioritizes the availability and stable supply of jet fuel as part of its response to the oil and energy crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East,” it added.