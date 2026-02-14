Amtrak adding over 80 new trains in massive overhaul of fleet as travelers react

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amtrak is rolling out a new fleet of passenger trains this summer, replacing rail cars that in some cases have been in service for nearly 50 years.

The new trains, known as Airo, are part of an $8 billion order for 83 trains built by Siemens in California, and mark the largest fleet replacement since Amtrak was founded in 1971, according to multiple reports.

“These trains represent the next step in Amtrak’s modernization of our entire fleet,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said at an event introducing the fleet. “They are made right here, in America by America for Americans,” he added.

The overhaul comes amid record ridership for Amtrak, with 34.5 million passenger trips in 2025, the company announced late last year. The new trains are intended to modernize service across several major corridors, beginning with the Pacific Northwest.

The first Airo trains are expected to enter service this summer on the Amtrak Cascades route, which runs between Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Eugene, Oregon. Eight trainsets are slated for the Cascades.

Additional Airo trains will eventually operate on East Coast routes, including the busy Northeast Regional line, with testing expected to begin later this year and passenger service projected for 2027.

For travelers, the most noticeable changes will be inside the cars.

The redesigned interiors feature larger windows, brighter lighting and overhead digital screens displaying route information. Each seat will include a standard power outlet and USB-C port, along with individual reading lights, adjustable headrests and larger tray tables, according to a news release.

In coach, seats are arranged two on each side of the aisle, while business class features a two-and-one layout with wider seats and more legroom.

Instead of reclining backward in the traditional sense, the new seats slide forward as they change angle, a design that has drawn mixed reactions from some early reviewers.

“Unfortunately, rather than recline, the bottom of the seats slide forward similar to those on the NextGen Acela trains,” a review by The Points Guy noted. “This results in less legroom when ‘reclined,’ and some taller travelers may find it uncomfortable.”

“The thing that I was disappointed about but then sort of reassured about is the recline on the seats,” rail and transit content creator Alan Fisher said in a YouTube video after touring the train.

Fisher also highlighted the expanded overhead storage. “We were surprised we had to argue for … overhead bin space,” he said.

Accessibility upgrades are another major component of the redesign. The trains will include built-in motorized wheelchair lifts, wider aisles in select cars, accessible café cars and restrooms large enough for wheelchair users to turn around.

The trains will continue to operate at speeds up to 125 mph, meaning they are not classified as high-speed rail. However, Amtrak officials say certain routes could see time savings because the new locomotives can transition between diesel and electric power without requiring engine changes.

The new fleet is designed to expand capacity, however. On the Cascades route, each Airo train will seat up to 300 passengers, compared with roughly 168 seats on current equipment, according to reports.

Amtrak has not announced any fare increases connected to the Airo fleet rollout, but some customers worry that the new, higher-end look and amenities could mean it will be more expensive, according to TheTravel.com.

“Looking at the size and room given for those seats along with the upscale appearance, the trip cost would have to be high for the train to cover its costs,” one internet user speculated.

A portion of the funding for the new fleet comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Amtrak has said.

The rollout follows Amtrak’s debut of its NextGen Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor in 2025, reflecting a broader effort to modernize aging equipment across its national network.

