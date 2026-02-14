Jacob Weitering cleared of serious injury after sickening incident early in AFL Origin clash

Carlton have announced Jacob Weitering avoided any serious injury after his sickening collision in AFL Origin on Saturday night.

The AFL’s fears about the showpiece contest were realised in the first quarter when the 28-year-old was sandwiched in a high-flying marking contest and had the full weight of WA forward Mitch Georgiades fall on his ribs and shoulder.

But it was Weitering’s head and neck that looked to be the biggest concern, with replays showing Georgiades’ elbow may have made contact with the Victorian defender’s head as they fell to the ground.

An out-of-sorts Weitering received medical treatment on the turf for about nine minutes and was placed in a neck brace before being stretchered off and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A positive outcome emerged on Sunday morning, with Carlton confirming Weitering had been discharged and would soon fly home to Melbourne.

“He was assessed — and ultimately cleared — of any neck, spinal or major internal injury,” the club said.

“The 28-year-old does have some soreness around the chest area which requires further assessment and the club will be in a position to provide a more accurate recovery timeline by the middle of the week, once he is further monitored by Blues medical staff in the coming days.”

Weitering’s injury was the most dramatic among several niggles that threatened to spike Origin’s hopes of returning as an annual event.

But the Blues have planted their flag, showing their support for the concept.

“While Jacob is feeling sore this morning, he has avoided significant damage, so we will manage him as needed while we ramp up our preparations for the start of the season,” football boss Chris Davies said in the statement.

“Although that moment in the game was unfortunate, it does not take away from the fact that our football club is incredibly proud of both Jacob and Patrick for earning the honour to represent their respective states.

“It is a fantastic career achievement that both Jacob and Patrick can hold dear to them for the remainder of their careers.”

Brownlow medallist and Gold Coast star Matt Rowell was among the others to finish Origin with an injury, after hurting his finger.

Adelaide recruit Callum Ah Chee, Port forward Georgiades and GWS defender Sam Taylor all went off with hamstring concerns.

Victoria coach Chris Scott showed concern for Weitering in his post-match press conference but opted to defer to his club on the detail.

He also said he hoped it would not detract from the spectacle, noting GWS star Tom Green suffered a season-ending ACL injury in an intraclub match this week.

“I just don’t think that they will be any more disappointed than the GWS fans about Tom or the players that inevitably get injured at pre-season training or pre-season games,” Scott said.

“I guess the only coherent argument you could make is the intensity here is likely higher than a practice game.

“If you’re half-hearted, you’re more likely to get injured.

“That’s that’s sort of always been my approach as a coach, and I’m a bigger believer in luck than I’ve ever been.

“And more specifically, you’re going to get some some bad luck, and you just need to roll with the punches.

“I would hate to lecture the fans. I get that Carlton people would be disappointed.”

