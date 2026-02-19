Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel on Q4 earnings, state of travel and impact of AI

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of the consumer, impact of AI on travel, and more.
06:00
Thu, Feb 19 20268:12 AM EST
06:00
Thu, Feb 19 20268:12 AM EST
