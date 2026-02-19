Friday, February 20, 2026
When global mobility becomes power: Why some passports open doors and others don’t

Singapore has once again been named the world’s most powerful passport on the Henley Passport Index. But on the Arton Index, it’s tied for second — and on the Nomad Passport Index, it sits at 20th. So, what explains the difference? And what does passport power actually mean?

Over the past two decades, global mobility has undergone a dramatic shift. The UAE has recorded a record-breaking rise. The U.S. and U.K. have seen their steepest annual drops. Passport strength has moved beyond travel into economics, shaping who gets access to opportunity and who faces friction. 

