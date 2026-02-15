Most searched US spring break destinations for this year, with some surprises

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With spring break planning underway, a few destinations are standing out nationwide.

An analysis by travel site Upgraded Points examined search activity over the past year to determine which domestic locations are generating the most interest ahead of the busy vacation period.

The review looked at search trends from January 2025 through January 2026 — and identified the top spring break destination in each state.

The results point to a strong preference for warm weather beach towns, with several locations consistently topping search interest across multiple states.

Key West, Florida, emerged as the most searched domestic spring break destination overall, according to the analysis.

The island city topped search interest in 17 states and Washington, D.C., including Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Destin, Florida, followed closely behind, leading search interest in 15 states.

The states where Destin generated the highest search interest include Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and Utah.

Taken together, the two Florida destinations account for a majority of the top domestic results.

Outside of Florida, South Padre Island in Texas also drew significant interest, emerging as the most searched destination in five states, including Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Lake Havasu, Arizona, also generated strong search activity, ranking first in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Panama City Beach, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, rounded out the list, each emerging as a favorite in two states.

The study also revealed which destinations residents preferred when several in-state options were included.

In Florida, Orlando generated more search interest than coastal destinations such as Key West, Destin and Panama City Beach, suggesting that theme parks and city-based attractions remain strong draws alongside beach vacations.

In Texas, Galveston outpaced other in-state beach destinations.

