SHENZHEN, CHINA – NOVEMBER 18: South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung (2nd from L) with his wife Kim Hea-kyung pose with China’s President Xi Jinping and Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting at the Shenzhen International Communication Center on November 18, 2026 in Shenzhen, China. Leaders from APEC’s 21 member economies are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence and supply-chain resilience at meetings in Shenzhen, China, as economic uncertainty and rapid technological change sharpen the focus on regional cooperation, energy security and digital trade. (Photo by Iori Sagisawa-China Pool/Getty Images) China Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

South Korean entertainment, gaming and travel stocks surged Thursday as Seoul and Beijing largely concluded a trade deal, allowing Korean companies greater access to China’s vast consumer market. South Korean entertainment industry has faced Chinese curbs for nearly a decade, and a deal stands to open up new revenue streams for Seoul’s media, gaming and tourism industries. Drama producer Studio Dragon — who created the drama Crash Landing on You — soared 29.96%, while media giant CJ ENM, which backed the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” jumped 26% early Thursday. Travel agency Hana Tour rose 18%, while film distributor Showbox gained 9%. South Korea’s gaming stocks Krafton and Shift Up advanced 2.69% and 6.57%, respectively. Shift Up had created the action role-playing game Stellar Blade, the first South Korean game funded and published in an official partnership with PlayStation, while Krafton is the developer of battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho poses with the Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Parasite” as he attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) George Pimentel | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Wednesday that it had concluded negotiations with China that will expand their free trade agreement covering services and investment, following eight years and eight months of talks. Under the agreement, China has offered the most-favored-nation treatment to South Korean industries including films and games, meaning the country’s businesses would receive treatment no less favorable than that granted to those from third countries. Beijing also agreed to apply non-discriminatory principles to advance reviews of online games and films, marking the first time China has included such commitments in a trade agreement, according to the ministry. The two countries also agreed to expand joint productions beyond films to include television dramas, animation, variety shows and documentaries. In tourism, South Korean travel agencies operating in 23 regions across China would be allowed to directly recruit Chinese residents and foreigners for overseas travel, including trips to South Korea and other destinations.

A visitor tries Korean-made cosmetics during the 2022 Korea Tourism Organization’s Discover Your Korea, in Vanderbilt Hall of Grand Central Terminal, New York. Lev Radin | Pacific Press | Lightrocket | Getty Images

In a Wednesday note, CGS International Securities analyst Oh Jiwoo described the move as “a meaningful step towards reopening the Chinese market,” and said this also raised expectations for an easing of China’s restrictions on South Korean content since 2016. This was echoed by domestic brokerage NH Investment & Securities, which said in a note Wednesday that the agreement marked the first documented progress toward easing China’s longstanding restrictions on Korean cultural content, although it did not explicitly address the resumption of K-pop concerts or the distribution of Korean dramas in mainland China. China had imposed trade and cultural exchange curbs on South Korea after Seoul deployed the U.S.-made anti-missile system THAAD in 2016. South Korean brokerage Hana Securities identified Studio Dragon and Hana Tour as the most direct beneficiaries of the agreement in a note on Thursday. The brokerage estimated that Studio Dragon’s operating profit could rise by as much as 50%, if Chinese streaming platforms resume airing previously acquired Korean dramas, potentially generating an additional 3 billion to 4 billion won ($2.26 million to $3 million) in revenue per title. The Korea-China agreement has yet to be formally signed or take effect, with both countries still working to finalize technical wording, according to the ministry.

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